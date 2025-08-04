Devotees Across India Offer Prayers On Last Monday of Sawan

Lakhs of devotees across India gathered at Shiva temples to mark the final Monday of the holy month of Sawan. People offered prayers, performed rituals, and chanted mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva. Long queues formed outside temples from early morning. Devotees carried water, milk, and bel leaves to offer on Shivlings. The day saw special aartis and abhisheks. Temples remained open throughout the day with crowd control and security arrangements in place. Devotees of all ages participated in the rituals, showing deep spiritual devotion on this sacred day.

करचरणकृतं वाक् कायजं कर्मजं वा श्रवणनयनजं वा मानसंवापराधं । विहितं विहितं वा सर्व मेतत् क्षमस्व जय जय करुणाब्धे श्री महादेव शम्भो ॥ पवित्र सावन मास के सोमवार की सभी सनातनी हिंदुओं को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। हर हर महादेव 🕉️🔱 pic.twitter.com/qgA3jGRKEC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2025

In Varanasi, thousands of devotees reached Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple early in the morning. The temple staff and local authorities coordinated well to manage the crowds. They welcomed pilgrims by showering flower petals on them. The temple began the day with Mangla Aarti.

Barricades and police presence ensured smooth entry for devotees. Varanasi, considered Lord Shiva’s city, saw a record turnout. People waited in line for hours to get darshan. Devotees came from different states to attend the rituals on this final Monday of Sawan.

Spiritual Energy Peaks in Uttar Pradesh Cities

In Gorakhpur, worshippers reached Baba Mukteshwar Nath Mandir in large numbers. Special prayers and rituals marked the conclusion of Sawan. Prayagraj’s Shri Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple also saw heavy footfall. People offered milk, bel leaves, and water at the Shivling. Devotees at Shiv Ganga Temple in Moradabad and Dudheshwar Nath Mahadev Temple in Ghaziabad performed abhishek rituals throughout the day. Temples across Uttar Pradesh remained packed with pilgrims. Chanting of “Har Har Mahadev” echoed across temple premises as the religious atmosphere grew more intense by the hour.

Devotees Brave Rain to Reach Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple

In Mumbai, heavy monsoon rains did not stop devotees from visiting Babulnath Temple. People waited in long queues to offer prayers. The temple echoed with Shiva chants throughout the day. Special rituals and aartis continued late into the evening. Volunteers distributed prasad and guided people through the temple premises. Despite the weather, the enthusiasm of worshippers remained high. Security teams and temple workers handled the crowd efficiently. Mumbai saw devotees from different age groups and backgrounds come together to mark the final Monday of Sawan.

Madhya Pradesh Temples Celebrate with Special Aartis

In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior’s Achleshwar Mahadev Temple and Ujjain’s Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple saw large gatherings. Devotees witnessed the famous Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar early in the morning. State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya attended the ceremony and appreciated the temple arrangements. The minister also spoke about the different Sawan calendars in India. Hundreds gathered inside and outside temple premises to participate in rituals. Devotees continued to perform pujas and chant Shiva mantras throughout the day. Temples made special arrangements for lighting, cleanliness, and crowd control.

Delhi and NCR Observe Final Sawan Monday with Devotion

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Shri Vednath Mahadev Mandir in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, and offered prayers. A large number of devotees also reached Shri Gauri Shankar Temple in the capital. People offered milk, flowers, and water on the Shivling. The entire temple complex echoed with hymns and chants. Police and volunteers helped manage the crowds. In Ghaziabad and Noida, major Shiva temples stayed open until late. People performed evening aartis and took part in bhajan sessions. Families with children joined the rituals across NCR.

Massive Turnout at Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand

At Shree Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple in Deoghar, lakhs of kanwariyas and pilgrims offered prayers on the last Monday of Sawan. The temple management opened all gates to handle the crowd. Devotees stood in long queues, carrying Ganga water collected from Sultanganj. Authorities deployed extra forces for security and medical support. Pilgrims chanted “Bol Bam” while entering the temple. The temple remained open for darshan throughout the day. Volunteers provided food and water to the crowd. Devotees completed rituals as per tradition and returned with prasad.

Guwahati Devotees Pray at Sukreswar Temple

In Guwahati, a large number of devotees gathered at Sukreswar Temple to mark the final Sawan Monday. The temple saw early morning rush as people lined up to offer prayers. Devotees brought flowers, incense, and water for the rituals. The temple management arranged security and sanitation throughout the day. Priests performed abhishek and chanted verses from Shiva Puran. The temple witnessed heavy participation from youth and senior citizens alike. Devotees left after receiving blessings from the priests and Lord Shiva’s darshan on this sacred day.

Sawan Ends in Many States, Continues in Maharashtra and Gujarat

While most states celebrated the last Monday of Sawan, Maharashtra and Gujarat will observe two more Mondays based on their local calendars. Temples in these states will continue to hold Sawan Somvar rituals. Devotees will keep fasting, performing abhishek, and chanting mantras in the coming weeks. The celebrations will conclude with the last Monday of Sawan falling in mid-August in these regions. Devotees plan to continue visiting Shiva temples till then. Regional temple committees have announced schedules for upcoming aartis and bhajan events.

