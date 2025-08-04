Bengaluru College Student Raped By PG Owner, Cop Nabs Accused

A college student in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint against the owner of her Paying Guest (PG) accommodation, alleging that he raped her. The accused, identified as Ashraf, has been arrested after an FIR was registered at the local police station.

The student claimed that the incident took place just ten days after she moved into Ashraf’s PG property. Police have started a full investigation and sent the student for medical examination. Authorities said the accused has been taken into custody and further statements are being recorded.

Survivor’s Complaint Details Sequence of Events

The student mentioned in her complaint that on the night of August 2, Ashraf entered her PG room and demanded “cooperation” in exchange for food and shelter. She said that when she refused, he dragged her out, forced her into a car, and took her to a separate room where he allegedly raped her.

“On the night of 02/08/2025, around 12:41 AM, while I was sitting at our PG, Ashraf approached me and said he would provide food and accommodation and asked me to cooperate with him. When I refused, he held my hand, dragged me, and forced me into a car, took me to a room. There, he sexually assaulted me,” the survivor stated in her written complaint.

Victim Tried to Alert Her Friend, Could Not Send Location

The student told police that she attempted to share her location with a friend during the incident but failed to do so. “Subsequently, between approximately 1.30 am and 2.15 am, Ashraf dropped me at the PG again,” she said. The student approached the Soladevanahalli Police Station the next morning and requested urgent action against the accused. Police teams began investigating immediately and detained Ashraf. A detailed inquiry is underway.

Similar Case Reported Last Month in Bengaluru

This case has emerged just a month after a similar allegation surfaced in Bengaluru. In that incident, Ravi Teja Reddy, the owner of another PG property, was accused of raping a 21-year-old nursing student. The student said that after she admitted to stealing three gold rings, Reddy assaulted her when she pleaded with him not to report the theft to police. That investigation is also ongoing. The back-to-back cases have raised concerns about the safety of students living in PG accommodations across the city.

