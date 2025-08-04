Police Arrest Mukhtar Ansari’s Son For Submitting Forged Documents In Court

Police arrested Umar Ansari, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, on Sunday for allegedly submitting forged documents in court. Authorities stated that Umar attempted to recover properties seized under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act by using fake documents. The seized assets belonged to Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest in March at a hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, Umar filed a petition using documents that reportedly contained forged signatures of his mother, Afshan Ansari. Police registered a case against him and confirmed that the arrest took place in Lucknow.

Forgery Attempt Linked to Illegal Property Claim

The Superintendent of Police in Ghazipur issued a statement confirming the allegations against Umar Ansari. Officials claimed that Umar submitted documents bearing false signatures to gain control over property previously confiscated by the state. These documents were presented in court during the petition process.

Investigators believe that the accused intended to secure illegal ownership of the properties by misrepresenting information. Police also revealed that Umar’s mother, Afshan Ansari, is currently absconding. Authorities have placed a reward of ₹50,000 on her. She remains wanted in connection with the same case involving the forged property documents.

Police Register Case and Launch Investigation

The Mohammadabad police station registered a case against Umar Ansari after receiving information about the forged documents. Police filed charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators began verifying the documents submitted in court and traced the forgery to the accused.

Ghazipur police later confirmed Umar’s arrest and stated that further questioning is ongoing. The investigation now focuses on uncovering how the documents were created and whether others were involved. Police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests in connection with the illegal property claim made through forged paperwork.

Ghazipur Police Arrest Umar Ansari in Lucknow

According to police sources, a Ghazipur police team arrested Umar Ansari from Lucknow. Officers transported him back to Ghazipur for interrogation. Authorities are now working to locate Afshan Ansari, who remains on the run. Officials have also begun examining court records and property documents to gather more evidence.

The seized properties, initially confiscated under the Gangsters Act, remain under state control. Police assured that strict action will follow if more people are found linked to the forgery. The case adds to the series of legal actions taken against associates of the late Mukhtar Ansari.

Must Read: Monsoon Continues In Delhi NCR: IMD Issues Rain Alert In Delhi, UP, Bihar