Monsoon Continues In Delhi NCR: IMD Issues Rain Alert In Delhi, UP, Bihar

The residents of teh national capital wakes up with coll rain splash with cool breeze ending up with hight humidity. Yesterday, (On Sunday), cloudy skies prevented extreme heat in Delhi, but the humidity level made the weather uncomfortable.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Delhi starting Monday. IMD expects the showers to continue through the week. The department has issued heavy rain alerts for areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Patparganj, Anand Vihar, and parts of North, South, and West Delhi. Residents in the capital are advised to prepare for varying weather conditions throughout the week.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Under Rain Alerts

IMD issued heavy rain alerts for several districts in Uttar Pradesh until July 9. The affected areas include Banda, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, and Aligarh. These regions may receive light to moderate rainfall. In Bihar, the weather remains pleasant, supported by strong winds that help reduce humidity. The IMD placed several districts under monsoon watch, including Patna, Gaya, Purnia, West Champaran, East Champaran, Nawada, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, and Madhubani. Weather officials expect the current monsoon pattern to continue in the coming days.

Rain Lashes Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Many areas in Rajasthan reported intense rainfall on Monday. The IMD issued heavy rain alerts for districts such as Bundi, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Kota, and Baran. In Madhya Pradesh, multiple regions are also likely to experience showers.

These include Bhind, Shivpuri, Morena, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, and Chhatarpur. The weather department also released alerts for strong winds and rain across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and other nearby states. Officials are monitoring the monsoon activity closely as more spells of rain are expected during the week.

Hilly States and Southern India Expect Heavy Rain

The IMD has issued rainfall alerts for several hilly states in North India. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to receive heavy rain in specific districts. The affected districts include Almora, Udham Singh Nagar, Chamoli, Nainital, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar.

In the southern region, Karnataka is likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next seven days. Kerala and Lakshadweep are also under rain alerts. The IMD forecasts continuous showers across these areas, with rainfall expected to impact daily life and travel. Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with local weather alerts.

