Home > India > Dharmasthala Case: Pro-Whistleblower Activist Detained Over Derogatory Remarks On BJP's BL Santosh

Dharmasthala Case: Pro-Whistleblower Activist Detained Over Derogatory Remarks On BJP’s BL Santosh

Pro-whistleblower activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody, linked to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, was taken into custody over remarks against BJP leader BL Santosh. His arrest sparked protests, while YouTuber Sameer MD got anticipatory bail in the case.

Dharmasthala whistleblower activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody in custody
Dharmasthala whistleblower activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody in custody

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 22, 2025 14:08:43 IST

Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody, Pro-whistleblower activist who is associated with the controversy surrounding Dharmasthala mass burial case has been arrested after his insulting comments against BJP national general secretary BL Santosh. His arrest has created political quakes, with his supporters raising slogans like “Justice for Sowjanya” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” during the time when police took him away.

In response to the development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the law should take its course regardless of party affiliations.
“BL Santhosh, BJP national general secretary, was spoken of. We have decided that if necessary, we should give him a lesson and send him to jail. If anything is wrong, the law should be allowed to take its course, whoever it is, from whichever party. What proof does he have?” Shivakumar said in a press conference.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Sameer MD, who is also charged with a criminal case against him pertaining to his videos in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case, was granted anticipatory bail by a court at Mangaluru on August 21, 2025. Sameer had been charged under Sections 192, 240, and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of making controversial comments and spreading false information through his videos.

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case-So far

The Dharmasthala mass burial case has become one of the most disturbing and controversial issues in the Karnataka state. As a result of the sensational charges made by a former sanitation worker, the case drew the interest and attention of civil society, activists, and the news media. The case rests on sensational charges made by a former sanitation worker, in whose testimony he alleged that from 1998 to 2014 he was compelled to burn or bury the bodies of several women and children under threat of death.

In addition, the sanitation worker alleged that most of those bodies showed signs of rape, and that he had witnessed some murders first-hand before ultimately being pressured to dispose of the bodies. He filed a police complaint on July 3, requesting anonymity and alleged he received death threats from powerful individuals.

Tags: Dharmasthala case, Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case, Pro-Whistleblower Activist

Dharmasthala Case: Pro-Whistleblower Activist Detained Over Derogatory Remarks On BJP’s BL Santosh

