Home > India > Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT

The Special Investigatiion Team (SIT) has now started its search for the alleged human remains in the seventh site, identified by the complainant witness in the forest area near the Netravati river in Dharmasthala, according to a Deccan Herald report.

Dead body representative image
Dead body representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 1, 2025 17:51:28 IST

Mangaluru: The Special Investigatiion Team (SIT) has now started its search for the alleged human remains in the seventh site, identified by the complainant witness in the forest area near the Netravati river in Dharmasthala, according to a Deccan Herald report. The report further states that the operation is being carried out in the presence of the complainant, with around 20 workers accompanying the SIT officials along with the excavation machinery. The SIT told the Deccan Herald that so far, no human remains have been found at the seventh site shown by the complainant witness. 

Who is the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

According to the India Today report, the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case is a former sanitation worker. It has been alleged by the sanitation worker that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors, many showing signs of sexual assault, between 1998 and 2014 in Dharmasthala. The whistleblower had worn a black mask to conceal his identity while appearing at the Intelligence Bureau office in Mallikatte,. The statement was recorded by the investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama.

IPS Officer Soumyalatha Resigned From The SIT Team

Since the inception of the Dharmasthala mass burial case, there had been many important developments in this case, that made it dominate the news headlines. An IPS officer Soumyalatha was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged mass burials and sexual assaults in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala. She, however, resigned from the team. This development was confirmed by the Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. 

An ANI report mentions that the home minister had a conversation with the reporters on July 24, 2025 and said that he was not officially informed about it. The home minister, however, unofficially said that he has come to know that she has written a letter about stepping down from the team. Mr Parameshwara said that an IPS officer Soumyalatha has cited personal reasons for stepping away and has unofficially informed about her decision. The Karnataka Home Minister concluded saying that the IPS officer will be replaced.

Also read: Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: IPS Officer Soumyalatha Steps Down From The SIT Team

Tags: Dharmasthala mass burial case SITDharmasthala mass burial case whistleblowerDharmasthala mass burial probe

RELATED News

Army Inks ₹223 Cr Deal For Next-Gen Tank Transporters To Boost Battlefield Mobility
National Mountain Climbing Day 2025: Who Was First To Climb Mount Everest
All You Need To Know About The Full Case Of Rape Convict Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna
Vice President Elections 2025: Who Will Succeed Jagdeep Dhankhar? Check Probable Candidates
Uttarakhand Panchayat Election Result 2025: Check The Full List of Winners From BJP, Congress And Others

LATEST NEWS

Gifts for Men Who Say “I Don’t Want Anything”
Kamala Harris Slams ‘Broken’ US System, Blasts ‘Capitulation’ Under Trump Administration
Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns
Cash Ur Drive Marketing SME IPO Day 2 Update: Subscription Picks Up, Retail Demand Strengthens
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT
Know Everything About Comedian Kaviraj Singh! ‘Bill Burr of India’ Faces Cancel Culture Over Sexist Jokes
Jasprit Bumrah Released From India’s Squad For 5th Test Against England Due To Workload Management
Renol Polychem SME IPO Day 2: Is This Under-the-Radar Listing Gaining Momentum?
Unshaken by Tariffs: India Says U.S. Ties Remain Strong Despite Hike
It’s Race Week! Hungarian Grand Prix 2025: Where Indian Fans Can Catch All The F1 Action Live
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?