Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT

Mangaluru: The Special Investigatiion Team (SIT) has now started its search for the alleged human remains in the seventh site, identified by the complainant witness in the forest area near the Netravati river in Dharmasthala, according to a Deccan Herald report. The report further states that the operation is being carried out in the presence of the complainant, with around 20 workers accompanying the SIT officials along with the excavation machinery. The SIT told the Deccan Herald that so far, no human remains have been found at the seventh site shown by the complainant witness.

Who is the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

According to the India Today report, the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case is a former sanitation worker. It has been alleged by the sanitation worker that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors, many showing signs of sexual assault, between 1998 and 2014 in Dharmasthala. The whistleblower had worn a black mask to conceal his identity while appearing at the Intelligence Bureau office in Mallikatte,. The statement was recorded by the investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama.

IPS Officer Soumyalatha Resigned From The SIT Team

Since the inception of the Dharmasthala mass burial case, there had been many important developments in this case, that made it dominate the news headlines. An IPS officer Soumyalatha was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged mass burials and sexual assaults in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala. She, however, resigned from the team. This development was confirmed by the Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

An ANI report mentions that the home minister had a conversation with the reporters on July 24, 2025 and said that he was not officially informed about it. The home minister, however, unofficially said that he has come to know that she has written a letter about stepping down from the team. Mr Parameshwara said that an IPS officer Soumyalatha has cited personal reasons for stepping away and has unofficially informed about her decision. The Karnataka Home Minister concluded saying that the IPS officer will be replaced.

