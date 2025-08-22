Did SpaceX Took Oxygen Leak Before Axiom-4 launch Lightly? What Did ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan Has To Say About It?

The Axiom-4 Mission, a private space mission carrying the astronauts Peggy Whitson, Shubhanshu Shukla, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, and Tibor Kapu had successfully returned on July 15, 2025. All the four astronauts have received appreciation from the governments of their respective countries. However, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)’s chairman Dr. V Narayanan has come up with a startling observation regarding this mission.

Mr Narayanan had said on August 21, Thursday that SpaceX had probably taken “lightly” the liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon-9 rocket that launched the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. According to the ISRO Chairman, this had put the the lives for four astronauts, including Shubhanshu Shukla, at risk. According to Mr Narayanan, it was at the insistence of ISRO engineers that SpaceX examined the leak detected in the oxidiser lines that carry liquid oxygen to the rocket engines. It was then a crack was discovered that could have proved fatal. “If with the crack the rocket lifts off, with the vibrations, it will give way the moment it lifts off. Once it gives way, it is a catastrophic situation, nothing else,” as reported in the PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla has become the 2nd Indian to undertake a spaceflight as part of the Axiom-4 mission. Mr Shukla also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

#WATCH | Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was the pilot of Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/0uvclu9V2b — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

When did Shubhanshu Shukla returned to India?

After his journey to the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returned to India and arrived at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on 17th August, 2025, Sunday. Mr Shukla was greeted by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Union minister of science and technology and earth sciences Jitendra Singh, and ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan among others.

What were the scientific contributions made by Shubhanshu Shukla?

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has completed seven major experiments designed by the Indian scientific institutions under the ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre during his ISS stay-

1. Tardigrade Surrvivability

This experiment involved studying the robustness of the Indian tardigrades in the microgravity.

2. Muscle Development (Myogenesis)

Muscle loss and tissue regeneration were examined in this experiment.

3. Seed germination

Mr Shukla conducted seed germination experiments by cultivating the ‘moong’ and ‘methi’ seeds to assess the farming potential of the space.

4. Cyanobacteria research

Mr Shukla also conducted experiments on cyanobacteria strains on the ISS to study sustainability of humankind in space. Space driven photosynthesis and oxygen generation were also tested for the closed-loop life support.

5. Microalgae growth

One of Mr Shukla’s other experiments in the space focussed on micro-algae, tiny organisms that are being explored as a potential rich source of food in future space missions.

6. Cognitive performance

In this experiment, cognitive load and its adaptation to the space environments, were measured by Mr Shukla.

7. Material science

In this experiment, Shubhanshu Shukla analysed how new materials are affected by material science.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla At 7, Lok Kalyan Marg