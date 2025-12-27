Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday raised the issue of centralisation of power in the party during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the party’s highest decision-making body, which was attended by all senior leaders, including president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others.

According to sources, Singh, who is a two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said the party requires decentralisation of power. The source also said that he pointed out that the party appoints presidents at the state level but fails to constitute a committee. The remarks were made during the CWC meeting, just hours after his unusual praise for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Ahead of the CWC meeting, Singh shared a throwback photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X that he found on Quora and highlighted how grassroots workers who used to ‘sit on the ground’ could grow in the BJP-RSS ecosystem and become a chief minister and prime minister.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM, in a post, said, “I found this picture on Quora. It is very impressive,” Singh said. “In the way the grassroots swayamsevaks (workers) of RSS and the workers of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram.” He also tagged the official handles of PM Modi, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Jairam Ramesh in his post.

Always against BJP and RSS

After the CWC meeting, Singh said that he will always remain a staunch opponent of the BJP and the RSS, adding that his X post is being misunderstood. “I support the organisation. I am against the RSS and Modi ji… You have misunderstood… I have praised ‘sangathan’. I was, am, and will remain a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi… Is it a bad thing to strengthen and praise the organisation?” He told reporters at Indira Bhawan.

The Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, during the CWC meeting earlier in the day, called for a nationwide campaign against the Centre’s decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the VB-G Ram G Bill.

He announced that the Congress will hold a nationwide MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan from January 5.

