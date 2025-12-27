LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni
LIVE TV
Home > India > Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

Digvijaya Singh flagged concerns over centralisation of power within the Congress at the CWC meeting, calling for greater decentralisation, even as his earlier praise of the BJP-RSS organisational structure sparked controversy. He later clarified that he opposes the BJP and RSS but was only praising their organisational strength, while the CWC also announced a nationwide MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan from January 5.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of centralisation of power in the party. (Image: ANI)
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of centralisation of power in the party. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last updated: December 27, 2025 21:17:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday raised the issue of centralisation of power in the party during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the party’s highest decision-making body, which was attended by all senior leaders, including president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to sources, Singh, who is a two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said the party requires decentralisation of power. The source also said that he pointed out that the party appoints presidents at the state level but fails to constitute a committee. The remarks were made during the CWC meeting, just hours after his unusual praise for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 

Ahead of the CWC meeting, Singh shared a throwback photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X that he found on Quora and highlighted how grassroots workers who used to ‘sit on the ground’ could grow in the BJP-RSS ecosystem and become a chief minister and prime minister.

You Might Be Interested In

The former Madhya Pradesh CM, in a post, said, “I found this picture on Quora. It is very impressive,” Singh said. “In the way the grassroots swayamsevaks (workers) of RSS and the workers of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram.” He also tagged the official handles of PM Modi, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Jairam Ramesh in his post. 

Always against BJP and RSS

After the CWC meeting, Singh said that he will always remain a staunch opponent of the BJP and the RSS, adding that his X post is being misunderstood.  “I support the organisation. I am against the RSS and Modi ji… You have misunderstood… I have praised ‘sangathan’. I was, am, and will remain a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi… Is it a bad thing to strengthen and praise the organisation?” He told reporters at Indira Bhawan. 

The Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, during the CWC meeting earlier in the day, called for a nationwide campaign against the Centre’s decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the VB-G Ram G Bill. 

He announced that the Congress will hold a nationwide MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan from January 5.

Also Read: Meet Esther Hnamte: The 9-Year-Old PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardee, India’s Youngest Singing Sensation

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 9:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bjpcongresslatest news

RELATED News

War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

Congress Announces Massive Nationwide Movement Over MGNREGA Repeal, G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh Unrest Dominate CWC Meet

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

Will Digvijaya Singh Be The Next Big Exit From Congress? Veteran Leader Shares PM Modi’s Photo, Praises BJP‑RSS

Breaking News: Pushpa 2 Stampede Case, Allu Arjun Named Among 23 in Hyderabad Police Chargesheet

LATEST NEWS

7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan Again, Second Strong Quake in Three Days

Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

India U-19 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Captain For South Africa Tour

Meet Mora Namdar: The Iranian-American Lawyer And Salon Owner Who Will Decide On Foreign Visas

15 Killed, 19 Injured As Passenger Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Western Guatemala

Assam Draft Electoral Rolls Released: Over 10.56 Lakh Names Deleted From Voter List Ahead Of Assembly Polls- Check Details Inside

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Zaima Rahman To Enter Bangladesh Politics? All About BNP Chief Tarique Rahman’s Daughter And What It Means For Dhaka’s Power Play

Viral Video: Kolkata Cab Driver Calms Drunk Passenger, Assures Mother Of Safe Drop As Social Media Applauds His Conduct

Big Charges Against Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Says Minorities Not Safe, Security Highly Dismal

Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS
Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS
Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS
Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

QUICK LINKS