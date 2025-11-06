LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Dislike For Lord Ram, Infiltrators Welcomed’: PM Modi Targets RJD-Congress In Bihar Rally

‘Dislike For Lord Ram, Infiltrators Welcomed’: PM Modi Targets RJD-Congress In Bihar Rally

PM Modi alleged at an Araria rally that RJD-Congress harbor a soft corner for infiltrators and show dislike for Lord Ram due to vote bank politics. He criticized their neglect of shrines for Dalits/backward classes and highlighted NDA’s development record in Bihar.

Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress combine in Bihar (Photo: ANI)
Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress combine in Bihar (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 6, 2025 14:26:11 IST

‘Dislike For Lord Ram, Infiltrators Welcomed’: PM Modi Targets RJD-Congress In Bihar Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress combine in Bihar, alleging that the opposition parties have a soft corner for ‘infiltrators’ and harbor a dislike for Lord Ram due to vote bank politics. Addressing a rally in Araria district, the PM accused opposition leaders of neglecting traditions and showing indifference to shrines revered by Dalits and backward classes.

“The NDA is committed to driving out infiltrators from the country. But the Congress-RJD combine offers them protection, organises political yatras in their favor, and spreads misleading narratives,” PM Modi said, indirectly referring to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ and opposition claims of “vote theft”.

Backdoor entry to infiltrators

The Prime Minister alleged that whenever RJD-Congress come to power, they attempt to grant backdoor entry to infiltrators to serve vote bank interests, which he said “takes a toll on the people of the country.” He added, “The infiltrators claim a share in all that belongs to the citizens.”

PM Modi also criticised the opposition for ignoring religious traditions. “The naamdaar of Congress called devotion to Chhathi Maiya a drama. They never visit Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. Their reluctance to visit shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Shabri Mata, and Maharshi Valmiki indicates their hatred for Dalits and backward classes,” he said.

RJD and Congress having internal rift?

The Prime Minister also alleged internal conflicts between RJD and Congress, claiming, “After elections, all these alliance partners will be seen breaking each other’s heads. The fight has reached such a level that even the deputy CM candidate is speaking up against ‘jungle raj’.”

Highlighting the NDA’s development record, Modi said, “During the 15 years of jungle raj (1990–2005), Bihar saw zero development no highways, bridges, or higher education centers were built. Today, under NDA leadership, Bihar boasts multiple expressways, river bridges, and four central universities, ensuring uninterrupted growth.”

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 2:26 PM IST
