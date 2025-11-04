Disturbing Bengaluru Incident: Man Mast**bates Right In Front Of A Woman Walking Her Dog In Indira Nagar, Calls Her ‘Madam’

A disturbing scene unfolded in Bengaluru’s Indira Nagar when a woman, out walking her dog, was sexually harassed by a stranger. The man, who looked to be in his 30s, called out to her, calling her “madam.”

When she turned around, he exposed himself and started masturbating right there on the street. She ran home with her dog, shaken, and immediately told her sister and friends what happened. The family wasted no time and went straight to the police to file a complaint.

People in the neighbourhood are rattled. The police say this was a clear attempt to insult and harass the woman, and they’ve registered a case under Section 75 of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment.

Officers have started combing through CCTV footage from the area, hoping to identify and arrest the man responsible. One senior officer said their top priority is catching him.

Just as the city tries to process this, another case has come to light. A 41-year-old TV actor from Bengaluru told police that a man bombarded her with obscene texts and videos over social media, even after she asked him to stop.

Rajini, who works in both Telugu and Kannada serials, said the harassment started three months ago, right after she accepted a Facebook friend request from someone named ‘Naveenz.’

She’s now filed a complaint, hoping the police will step in and put an end to it.

