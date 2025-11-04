Who Is Adarsh Behera, The 36 Year-Old Indian Kidnapped By Rebel Forces In Sudan?

A 36-year-old Indian national, identified as Adarsh Behera from Odisha, has been abducted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fashir, Sudan, amid the ongoing civil war that has plunged the African nation into a massive humanitarian crisis.

According to the reports, Behera was kidnapped from Al Fashir, located about 1,000 km from Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. He is believed to have been taken to Nyala, another RSF-controlled area in South Darfur.

Behera, who hails from Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, had been working at the Sukarati Plastic Factory in Sudan for the past three years. His family told media that he has two young sons, aged 8 and 3.

In a video reportedly released by the abductors, Behera was seen sitting between two RSF soldiers, one of whom asked him, “Do you know Shah Rukh Khan?” a clip that has since drawn widespread concern on internet.

Sudan Envoy Safe Return

Reacting to the incident, Sudan’s Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, confirmed that his government is in touch with relevant authorities to secure Behera’s release.

“We have seen the reports of the Indian national who was abducted by the RSF, but we are not in a position to confirm such reports. We pray that they keep him safe,” he told media.

He acknowledged RSF’s violent track record, adding, “This militia is notorious for the atrocities it can commit, but we hope they ensure his safety. We, as a government, are ready to play any role in ensuring his safe return and will cooperate fully with Indian authorities.”

Calling the situation in Sudan “very unpredictable,” the envoy said the government would “do everything possible” to bring Behera home safely.

Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

The Sudan civil war, which erupted, back in April 2023, has killed more than 150,000 people and displaced over 12 million. The RSF recently seized Darfur, the army’s last stronghold, after an 18-month siege that cut off essential supplies to thousands.

The region has since witnessed rampant mass killings, sexual violence, looting, and abductions, drawing condemnation from international humanitarian groups.

