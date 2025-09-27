DMK vs Vijay: Complaint Filed Over ‘Death Threat’ To MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Mocks ‘Saturday Leader’

The political rivalry between the ruling DMK and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has escalated ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The DMK has lodged a formal complaint against Vijay, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family.

The complaint, filed by N. Muralikrishnan, District Deputy Coordinator of the DMK IT Wing (South Trichy), alleges that Vijay issued “death threats” to Stalin and spread misinformation regarding the Chief Minister’s foreign visits. DMK leaders called the remarks “absolutely unacceptable” and accused Vijay of deliberately attempting to defame the Chief Minister.

Vijay vs DMK- A big political rivalry

This comes after Vijay hit out at the DMK in response to Stalin’s letter to party workers ahead of the Mupperum Vizha celebrations, where he referred to “new enemies.” Vijay said the letter reflected “frustration, hatred, and despair” and claimed the TVK had emerged as a “foremost force with the power of the masses.” He also reminded the ruling party that it had once dismissed former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) as politically inexperienced when he founded the AIADMK.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s dig at Vijay

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took a veiled dig at Vijay’s campaign style. Without naming him, Udhayanidhi mocked the TVK chief for holding political events only on Saturdays.

“I am not the one to come out only on Saturdays. Most days, including Sundays, I visit various places to meet people,” he said at the Mupperum Vizha organised by the DMK’s Chennai East District unit, drawing loud cheers from party cadres.

The Deputy CM also highlighted the success of the Magalir Urimai Thittam, launched in 2023, noting that 1.20 crore women have already received Rs 24,000 each under the scheme. He said with relaxed eligibility norms, more women would benefit from the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance soon.

With less than two years to go for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the latest exchange signals intensifying hostilities between the DMK and TVK. While the DMK frames Vijay’s remarks as defamatory and threatening, Vijay positions himself as the alternative voice representing “change” against the Dravidian heavyweight.

