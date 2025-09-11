DMRC Integrates ‘Bhim Vega’ For Seamless In-App UPI Payments Via Sarthi App

In a significant step towards digital convenience and cashless commuting, Delhi Metro today launched ‘DMRC Pay powered by BHIM’, a native UPI payment experience within the Delhi Metro Sarthi app, in partnership with NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL). This feature allows commuters to make swift and secure ticket purchases with a single click, eliminating the need for external payment gateways.

DMRC’s integration with BHIM Vega allows commuters to register UPI IDs, link bank accounts or RuPay cards, and make seamless payments within the DMRC app. This makes DMRC the first public sector entity to implement next-gen UPI solutions, enhancing convenience for millions of commuters.

On the integration, Mr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, stated“Delhi Metro has consistently been at the forefront of digital innovation. With the launch of ‘DMRC Pay powered by BHIM’, we are further simplifying daily ticketing for our passengers. One-click, in-app UPI payments will not only save time but also streamline the entire experience. This also reflects our focus on offering a unified digital mobility solution.”

Ms. Lalitha Nataraj, Managing Director and CEO, NBSL said, “At BHIM, our focus has always been on building simple, secure, and inclusive digital payment experiences. This collaboration with DMRC is a step forward in bringing UPI’s convenience directly into the daily lives of millions of commuters. By enabling in-app, one-click payments through BHIM Vega, we’re proud to support public transport systems in becoming faster, smarter, and more digitally empowered.”

BHIM Vega is NPCI BHIM Services Ltd’s advanced merchant plugin provided through acquiring banks. It enables one-click, in-app UPI payments without redirection ensuring faster checkouts, lower cart abandonment, and a secure, NPCI-certified payment experience. The solution is particularly suited for high-frequency services like metro travel, food delivery, and OTT, where speed and reliability are critical.

In addition to the UPI ticketing, the Delhi Metro Sarthi app has also offer ticket booking for the following:

·Jai Hind Sound and Light Show’ at Red Fort, featuring two daily shows with 50 seats each, no extra convenience fee. A The show presents a dramatic account of India’s history from the 17th century to the present day.

Noida Metro (NMRC) ticketing integration: Delhi Metro Sarthi app and NMRC Ticket app offer integrated ticketing and journey planning for a smooth travel experience.

DTC bus ticketing via ONDC: This integration allows passengers to buy tickets for multiple public transport modes (DTC, DMRC, NCRTC, NMRC) in one place, saving time and hassle.

Recharge of Airtel Payments Bank’s RuPay NCMC card: A provision of recharge of Airtel Payments Bank’s RuPay NCMC card is now available on Delhi Metro Sarthi app by various digital modes like UPI, Debit, Credit cards. Passengers can also update card balance directly on the app, saving a trip to the station.

Mr. Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank added, “At the Bank, we shall continue to solidify our presence in mobility solutions by building accessible and reliable digital payment solutions. Our partnership with DMRC has focused on simplifying fare payments, and the integration of Airtel Payments Bank’s NCMC card recharge facility on the DMRC’s Momentum app is a significant step in that direction.

These enhancements are part of a broader effort to provide a single digital platform for all public transport-related needs across the NCR.

Delhi Metro’s network witnesses 7 million passenger journeys daily, with over 70% of commuters already opting for digital ticketing. The integration of UPI payments into the app is expected to reduce physical queues and further promote digital adoption among passengers.

DMRC remains committed to simplifying commuter journeys through cutting-edge technology, delivering convenience, and building a truly interconnected public transport ecosystem.

