Railways Deploy Parcel Vans To Transport Kashmir Fruits Amid Highway Disruption

In a major step to rescue Kashmir’s horticulture sector from mounting losses, the Indian Railways has deployed two dedicated parcel vans to transport fresh apples from the Valley to Jammu and Delhi. The initiative was rolled out on Thursday from Budgam Railway Station, amid continued disruption on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) due to landslides and heavy rains.

Railway officials confirmed that the first two vans left Budgam in the morning one bound for Adarsh Nagar station in Delhi and the other for Jammu carrying large consignments of premium Kashmiri apples.

“This step ensures that the Valley’s produce doesn’t rot due to transport blockages. It’s a timely move to support fruit growers,” said a senior railway official stationed at Budgam.

For weeks, thousands of fruit-laden trucks remained stranded or returned midway due to road closures, risking massive wastage. Growers across Shopian, Anantnag, and Pulwama had raised alarms over potential economic losses.

Welcoming the decision, a Shopian-based grower said, “Rail transport is more reliable. If continued, this can revolutionize how we send our produce to markets.”

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared details in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Empowering Kashmir’s apple growers ”

With the Jammu-Srinagar line operational, the Valley now has better connectivity. Railways is introducing a daily time-tabled parcel train from Budgam to Adarsh Nagar (Delhi) from Sept 13. Loading of 2 parcel vans carrying apples from Budgam to Delhi begins today.”

Empowering Kashmir’s apple growers 🍎🚇 With the Jammu-Srinagar line operational, the Kashmir valley has better connectivity. Railways is introducing a daily time-tabled parcel train from Badgam in Kashmir Valley to Adarsh Nagar station in Delhi starting 13th September 2025.… — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 11, 2025

Officials added that if the model proves viable, similar services could soon extend to other key markets like Mumbai and Kolkata.

The move is being hailed as a potential game-changer for Kashmir’s economy, offering growers a faster, safer alternative to road transport.

ALSO READ: Mohan Bhagwat’s 75th Birthday: PM Modi Praises RSS Chief’s Leadership And Vision