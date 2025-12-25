LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Does Not Respect The Rights And Beliefs Of Majority': BJP's Vinoj P Selvam Slams TN CM MK Stalin Over Minority Remarks

BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his remarks on attacks against minorities, accusing the state government of ignoring the rights and beliefs of the majority. His comments came after Stalin cited a reported rise in hate speech against minorities and warned of growing intolerance, calling for firm action to protect harmony.

BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam hit back at Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin over minority rights remarks. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam hit back at Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin over minority rights remarks. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 25, 2025 21:29:12 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinoj P Selvam on Thursday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s “attack on minorities” remarks, accusing him of not respecting the rights and beliefs of the majority. He said the Tamil Nadu administration refused to light the lamp atop Thiruparankundram for “minority appeasement,” despite the Madras High Court allowing the tradition to continue.

“I would like to question him as to why, even after the High Court has very clearly given an order about the lighting of the lamp on top of Thiruparankundram just for the sake of appeasement of minorities, you have refused that. When the Santhanakoodu festival can happen without any hindrance, the Hindus have no problem with that,” Selvam told ANI.

“Why do you think the Muslims will have a problem with the lamp being lit, which is a traditional practice, as you have admitted in court that it was being done? So after all that, when you are not interested in respecting the rights of the majority, the beliefs of the majority, I don’t think you should be preaching about how the minority should be treated after the BJP has assumed office,” he added.

The BJP leader said that Stalin must remember that it is also important for a government to ensure the rights of the majority are respected. “I would like to remind our Chief Minister that it is very important for a government to ensure the rights of the majority of the state are also being respected and the duties towards them are fulfilled,” Selvam added.

Rise in hate speech 

His remarks come after MK Stalin cited a reported 74 per cent rise in hate speech against minorities since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed office in the centre and said that it “signals grave danger ahead”. He said that the attacks by a “few right-wing violent groups”, even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Christmas celebrations, send a disturbing message to the country.

“When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as the Prime Minister participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation,” Stalin posted on X. He cited alleged reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur and Raipur and said that it was unacceptable to those who value harmony.

Stalin further added that “After Manipur, reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony. A reported 74 per cent rise in hate speech against minorities since the Union BJP government assumed office signals grave danger ahead. Curbing riotous groups that divide society is therefore a shared and urgent duty, to be enforced with firm resolve.”

He said that the “true strength and character of a majority lie in ensuring that minorities live without fear”. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: What Qualifies As Tea? FSSAI Flags ‘Herbal’ And ‘Flower Tea’ Labels As Misleading, Warns Of Necessary Action

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 9:28 PM IST
‘Does Not Respect The Rights And Beliefs Of Majority’: BJP’s Vinoj P Selvam Slams TN CM MK Stalin Over Minority Remarks

