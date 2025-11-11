LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

A tense rescue mission in Kolhapur’s Nagala Park turned violent when a leopard attacked police officers attempting to trap it near Mahavitaran MSEB. A viral video shows the animal charging at an officer before being driven away. Two people were injured but are reported safe.

A video of a leopard attacking a cop in Maharashtra's Kolhapur has gone viral (PHOTO: X)
A video of a leopard attacking a cop in Maharashtra's Kolhapur has gone viral (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 11, 2025 17:22:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

A rescue mission in Nagala Park near Kolhapur became tense, when a leopard attacked the police officials who attempted to trap the leopard.

The event occurred close to the head office of Mahavitaran MSEB in the core of the city in which the big cat had gone astray into a residential and a commercial area.

A video of the incident that is floating round the net depicts a group of police officers that are trying to corner the leopard with sticks and rods.

When the animal got hostile, it rushed towards one of the officers. Some of the officers were able to go back but one fell because of the loss of his shoe. The leopard sprang on him in a couple of seconds.

The officer, though, responded quite quickly kicking and driving the animal away with a rod before it could retreat.

The officials of the forest suggested that two individuals, one of them being a police officer, were injured in the course of the operation. They both are said to be safe. Police have since sealed off the site and residents have been urged not to leave their houses as work to calm down and hunt the animal goes on.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 5:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kolhapurlatest viral videoleopard attacktrending news

RELATED News

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers, Says ‘We Advise All…’

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained, NIA Takes Over Investigation, Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election Exit Poll Results 2025: When, Where to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, C Voter, Jan Ki Baat Seat Projections

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

Chhattisgarh Secures Rs 33,321 Crore Investment Proposals at Ahmedabad Investors Connect Meet, to Generate Over 14,532 Jobs

BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Pakistan Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Inflation Surges to 6.2% Amid Economic Strain and IMF Loan Delays

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Donald Trump Calls Erika Kirk Forward, Kisses Her Weeks After JD Vance’s Viral Hug, Internet Erupts| WATCH

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured
Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured
Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured
Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

QUICK LINKS