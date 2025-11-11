Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

A rescue mission in Nagala Park near Kolhapur became tense, when a leopard attacked the police officials who attempted to trap the leopard.

The event occurred close to the head office of Mahavitaran MSEB in the core of the city in which the big cat had gone astray into a residential and a commercial area.

A video of the incident that is floating round the net depicts a group of police officers that are trying to corner the leopard with sticks and rods.

𝕂𝕆𝕃ℍ𝔸ℙ𝕌ℝ | The leopard’s sudden appearance in Kolhapur city has sent shockwaves among residents, with multiple sightings reported in prominent locations like Woodland Hotel, BSNL office, and Mahavitaran office. The big cat’s aggressive behavior has led to attacks on… pic.twitter.com/23kDp35PoZ — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) November 11, 2025

When the animal got hostile, it rushed towards one of the officers. Some of the officers were able to go back but one fell because of the loss of his shoe. The leopard sprang on him in a couple of seconds.

The officer, though, responded quite quickly kicking and driving the animal away with a rod before it could retreat.

The officials of the forest suggested that two individuals, one of them being a police officer, were injured in the course of the operation. They both are said to be safe. Police have since sealed off the site and residents have been urged not to leave their houses as work to calm down and hunt the animal goes on.

