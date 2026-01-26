LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
Home > India > Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

India showcased its cutting-edge defence capabilities as DRDO’s long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile makes its debut at the 77th Republic Day Parade. With a strike range of 1,500 km, the missile significantly boosts India’s naval dominance in the Indian Ocean Region. The display underlines India’s growing self-reliance and rapid progress in hypersonic missile technology.

DRDO’s 1,500-km range hypersonic anti-ship missile debuts at Republic Day Parade. Photo: ANI.
DRDO’s 1,500-km range hypersonic anti-ship missile debuts at Republic Day Parade. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 26, 2026 14:53:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile made its debut in the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath on January 26.

You Might Be Interested In

The LRAShM missiles have a range of 1,500 km and will boost India’s capabilities in the Indian Ocean region. Its display at the Republic Day parade will showcase India’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

Speaking to ANI, Project Director A Prasad Goud said that DRDO is working on hypersonic glide missile and hypersonic cruise missile technologies.

You Might Be Interested In

“This missile is being developed by DRDO for the requirements of the Indian Navy. Its basic advantage is that it is hypersonic, so enemy radars cannot detect it. Its range is about 1500 Km and can carry different payloads, then defeat the warheads on ships deployed in the ocean. It travels at hypersonic speed and high aerodynamic efficiency. This will increase India’s capability in the ocean waters. DRDO is working on hypersonic glide missile technology and hypersonic cruise missile technology,” Project Director Goud said.

Also Read: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Army Officer Who Became India’s Military Face During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Conferred With Vishisht Sewa Medal

Sharing the features of this missile, Goud said that the missile has a range of about 1500 Km and can carry different payloads, and can defeat warheads on ships deployed in the ocean. “It travels with hypersonic speed and high aerodynamic efficiency. Its aerodynamic efficiency is very high because we are able to glide very long distances,” he added.

“This missile can reach targets of 1500 kilometres in a very short time, maybe within 15 minutes. We will be able to destroy all classes of warships using this particular missile. This will increase India’s capability in the ocean waters,” said Project Director Goud.

He also emphasised that the “hypersonic missile” is the future and India has the technology to enhance capabilities with a range of 3,000 to 3,500 kilometres.

“Future of missiles is Hypersonic Missile. DRDO is currently working on two technologies: hypersonic glide missile technology and hypersonic cruise missile technology. Our Advanced Lab Technology (ALT) is involved with hypersonic glide technology. India is continuously moving forward rapidly in this direction. Today, we have the technology to enhance capabilities with a range of 3,000 to 3,500 kilometres,” he added.

Furthermore, the Republic Day parade will also showcase the Dhanush Gun System, Akash (L) Launcher, Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System, and Akash missiles, among others.

In addition to the celebrations, approximately 10,000 special guests (including spouses) from different walks of life have been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade. The guests include those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers & start-ups, Self Help Groups and best performers under key government initiatives.

Arrangements have been made for the special guests to visit the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the respective Ministers.

Additionally, in the backdrop of this expanding India-EU engagement, the President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavyapath on January 26 as Chief Guests.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Republic Day 2026: What Is Prime Minister Modi Wearing? All About The Turban Everyone Is Talking About

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 2:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missiledrdohome-hero-pos-3LRAShm missileRepublic Day

RELATED News

77th Republic Day | From Virat Kohli To Neeraj Chopra: Indian Sports Stars Extend Greetings On Republic Day

Will Non-Hindus Now Be Barred From Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple? BIG DECISION By BKTC

Republic Day Parade 2026: Operation Sindoor Takes Centre Stage At January 26 Grand Parade, Showcasing India’s Defence Strength

Republic Day 2026: From Russia To Australia, These Countries Extended Heartfelt Wishes To India

Who Is António Costa? European Council President and Republic Day 2026 Chief Guest Strengthening India–EU Ties

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: Agriculture, Rural Development Set for Major Boost With ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Outlay

Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against India? Here’s What We Know So Far

Inside Nipah’s Deadly Symptoms And 91% Fatality Risk, Health Expert Says ‘No Vaccine No Cure Just Supportive Care’ As 200 People Quarantined

PlayStation Plus February Leak: Why The Internet Is Not Excited About The ‘Flagship’ Title? Fans Call It ‘Mid’ Ahead Of Release

Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now

Union Budget 2026 Set To Unveil Mega Infra Push: Vande Bharat Takes Centre Stage As Railways Capex May Cross ₹3 Trillion

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

Renault Duster Makes Comeback To Indian Roads With New Bold Design, Contemporary Interior And 1.2 Litre Turbo Engine, Check Price And Everything Here

Tina Dabi Republic Day Viral Video: Tricolour Up, Eyes on Camera, Wrong Salute? Netizens Call Out The ‘Big Mistake’, Ask Who Was The IAS Officer Saluting

WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China
Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China
Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China
Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

QUICK LINKS