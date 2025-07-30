Home > India > Drunk Driving Accused Attempts Self-Immolation at Police Station

Drunk Driving Accused Attempts Self-Immolation at Police Station

A man identified as Ravilla Narasimha immolated himself in front of the police station in the heart of Nalgonda town.

Man immolated himself (representative image)
Man immolated himself (representative image)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: July 30, 2025 21:20:00 IST

In a shocking incident, a man attempted self-immolation in front of the police station after being booked for drunk driving. The individual, identified as Ravilla Narasimha, was caught during a routine drunk-and-drive check while returning home under the influence of alcohol.

Where did the self-immolation incident took place?

The incident took place in the heart of Nalgonda town. According to police sources, officers from Nalgonda I Town Police Station registered a case against Narasimha following the test. Upset over the action taken against him, Narasimha arrived at the police station with a bottle of petrol, poured it over himself, and set himself on fire in protest, reportedly saying, “Will you file a case on me?”

How did the police tried to save Ravilla Narasimha?

Police personnel present at the scene immediately rushed to his rescue and tried to douse the flames. In the process, a constable sustained injuries while attempting to save Narasimha. Narasimha was shifted to a nearby hospital with severe burn injuries, and his condition is reported to be critical. The injured constable is said to be out of danger.

The incident has sparked concern among authorities, raising questions about public awareness regarding road safety enforcement and emotional responses to legal action. Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Naveen Patnaik, Congress Slam BJP Govt In Odisha Over Female Student Attempting Self Immolation Over Sexual Harassment

