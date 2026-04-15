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Home > India News > DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’

DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’

A Delhi University student alleged she was barred from felicitation at an SRCC Nari Shakti event for wearing sleeveless attire.

DU Student Denied Entry On Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
DU Student Denied Entry On Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 15, 2026 16:27:54 IST

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DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’

DU STUDENT ROW: In a viral video, a student of Delhi University (DU) alleged that she was invited to a mock parliament session at Shri Ram College of Commerce, based on Nari Shakti (women empowerment); but was not allowed to go on stage to congratulate the judges due to the sleeveless traditional clothes that she wore. The viral video has evoked a lot of criticism on the Internet. The video was posted on Instagram by an account belonging to Saarah Shamra. 

Delhi University Row: Student Says She Was Denied Stage Access at

The teen student claimed in the video that she studies in Daulat Ram College, and was invited to a mock parliament session in Shri Ram College, and the theme of the event was Nari Shakti.

DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’

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Nari Shakti Event Under Fire as DU Student Alleges Dress-Based Discrimination

The recent scandals in the dress code, like the refusal to allow women to enter due to their dressing, show that women continue to struggle with their independence and freedom of expression. 

She alleged, “Yeh ek purely women’s conference thi, matlab yahan saare portfolios women ko diye gaye the. Yahan chief guest ke roop mein Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya ji khud aaye the, aur mujhe felicitation ke liye bulaya gaya tha. Jab main wahan pahunchi, toh ministry officials ne mujhe dekha aur kaha ki aapne sleeveless pehna hai, aap unko felicitate nahi kar sakti.” (“This was a purely women’s conference, meaning all the portfolios were assigned to women. The chief guest here was Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya himself, and I was invited to felicitate the judges. When I reached there, ministry officials saw me and said that since I was wearing a sleeveless outfit, I could not felicitate them.”)

DU student says, ‘I felt disgusted and deeply embarrassed’

The DU student said she felt uncomfortable, actually, “disgusted” and deeply embarrassed after hearing the remark, especially since everyone heard it.

According to her, the dress code was traditional, with all the girls in sarees or suits. She wore a suit too, and she wasn’t the only one in sleeveless clothes. What really upset her was that, even at an event themed “Nari Shakti,” a woman official supposedly said this to her. She posted the video with a caption: “Something I felt was important to share. I really believed India was past all this, but I guess I was wrong.”

MUST READ: No More Sheru, Shaitan And Kalu? Rajasthan Government Launches Sarthak Naam Abhiyan To Replace Derogatory Student Names With Meaningful Alternatives Across Schools

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DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’

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DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’

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DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’

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DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’
DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’
DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’
DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’

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