LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill

DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill

A Delhi resident criticizes the chaos caused by Delhi University student elections, citing traffic jams, lack of police control, and public safety risks. They demand campaigning be confined to campuses or strictly managed with police, highlighting hooliganism, littering, and disrupted daily life.

(Picture Credit - Devika Chopra)
(Picture Credit - Devika Chopra)

Published By: Devika Chopra
Edited By: Devika Chopra
Last updated: September 10, 2025 19:49:14 IST

I am writing this today not merely as a resident, but as one of many who feel our daily lives have been held hostage by the utter chaos of the ongoing Delhi University student body elections. 

Over the past three days, colonies close to South Campus have become a staging ground for political rallies, with a blatant disregard for the safety and convenience of the public.

Today, like many others, I was trapped for over half an hour in a massive traffic jam at the Baba Balaknath Mandir crossroads, a direct consequence of an ABVP student rally. The scene was pure pandemonium—vehicles gridlocked from all directions, with an initial and alarming absence of police. It took the intervention of a few concerned citizens to even begin to untangle the mess. The stationed police, though present, intervened after they saw a few of us had stepped out of our vehicles to manage the traffic. They were completely unequipped to handle the situation. 

It’s a terrifying thought that an ambulance or anyone with a medical emergency could be trapped in such a situation, a life-or-death scenario where every second counts.

Our testimonies are piling up: an elderly grandmother’s medication was delayed by a 35-minute wait, and residents have reported hooliganism and the lack of proper traffic management at critical points like the T-point of Benito Juarez Marg. While we have shared pictures and complaints with the election officer, there has been a refusal to take responsibility.

The solution is clear and simple: student campaigning must be strictly confined to their respective campuses. Residential areas are not a playground for political posturing. Furthermore, if student parties are granted permission to take their campaigns to the streets, it must be with a mandatory and effective police presence to manage traffic and ensure public safety. 

This rampant hooliganism and lack of civic sense from ‘future leaders’ is truly pathetic. It’s unacceptable that these young individuals, who should be setting an example, litter our streets with thousands of paper pamphlets, as I witnessed last year. And this year, they’ve given us another reason to complain. 

Who will put an end to this nuisance and restore order to our community? I wait for the local MLA to take cognisance.

RELATED News

"Even the votes of the Opposition have come to us": Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on VP elections
HPU's Himalayan Centre develop early warning system for disasters; working on rare-earth-free EV technology
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Wednesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025 LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-17 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Won By BALA MURUGAN
I Repeat, The Formula-E case Is A Bogus Case, Ready For Lie Detector Test On Live TV: KTR

LATEST NEWS

Meet Nepal’s Likely Next PM Sushila Karki, Backed By Gen Z Protesters, Once Faced Impeachment, Her Indian Connection & Historic Judgments
'Song Sung Blue' trailer: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lead Neil Diamond tribute band
Don’t Wait for Another Extension: File Your ITR Before September 15, 2025
GAIL receives multiple awards in Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey
Coin finally flipped for India as it chooses to bowl first against UAE in Asia Cup opener
World Moves Closer to World War 3! Poland Invites NATO to Discuss Response to Russian Strikes
iPhone Air: Apple launches "thinnest" iPhone ever
Will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Be Cancelled? Supreme Court to Decide on Cancellation Plea
Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest
DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill
DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill
DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill
DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill
DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill

QUICK LINKS