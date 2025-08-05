Dummy Bomb Goes Undetected In Security Drill At Red Fort, 7 Police Personnel Suspended

Seven Delhi Police personnel have been suspended as a dummy bomb went undetected during a security drill at the Red Fort, an official said.

The dismissed policemen, including constables and head constables, were deployed for the security of the Red Fort. The security drill was being conducted as preparations for the Independence Day celebrations.

The Delhi Police conducts daily drills as part of preparations for the program scheduled for 15th August, they added.

“A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended,” the police added.

An internal inquiry is underway alongside the suspensions. More details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

