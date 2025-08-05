5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway

Delhi Police here on Monday arrested five Bangladeshi illegal immigrants from the Red Fort area.

Launching an investigation, the Police said that all the arrested Bangladeshi are illegal immigrants, adding that they tried to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises.

Police Recovered Bangladeshi Documents From Their Possession

“The age of all of them is around 20-25 years, and they work as labourers in Delhi. The Police have recovered some Bangladeshi documents from them. Currently, they are being interrogated, “the Police said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on Saturday detained ten Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be living illegally in the city, according to police officials.

Identification documents recovered from them confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality.

Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, said earlier, “Ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been detained. Bangladeshi documents have been recovered from them. The process to deport them has begun.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party Government in the Centre is taking measures to address the issue of Bangladeshi nationals residing in India without proper documentation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already instructed states to establish special task forces to detect and deport such individuals.

The Issue Of Bangladeshi Nationals Is A Political Issue In West Bengal

The issue of Bangladeshi nationals has now become a political issue. The leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday said, “There are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India should remove these names to ensure the credibility of the voter list.”

While responding to his statements, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Delhi Police of describing Bengali as a ‘Bangladeshi language’, calling it ‘scandalous’, ‘anti-national’ and ‘unconstitutional.

ALSO READ: Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Banerjee For Supporting Bangladeshi Muslims During Hindu Yatra