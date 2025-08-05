Home > India > 5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway

5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway

Delhi Police here on Monday arrested five Bangladeshi illegal immigrants from the Red Fort area. Launching an investigation, the Police said that all the arrested Bangladeshi are illegal immigrants, adding that they tried to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises.

5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held In Delhi, Investigation Underway (Representative Image)
5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held In Delhi, Investigation Underway (Representative Image)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 5, 2025 05:57:11 IST

Delhi Police here on Monday arrested five Bangladeshi illegal immigrants from the Red Fort area.

Launching an investigation, the Police said that all the arrested Bangladeshi are illegal immigrants, adding that they tried to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises.

Police Recovered Bangladeshi Documents From Their Possession 

“The age of all of them is around 20-25 years, and they work as labourers in Delhi. The Police have recovered some Bangladeshi documents from them. Currently, they are being interrogated, “the Police said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on Saturday detained ten Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be living illegally in the city, according to police officials.
Identification documents recovered from them confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality.

Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, said earlier, “Ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been detained. Bangladeshi documents have been recovered from them. The process to deport them has begun.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party Government in the Centre is taking measures to address the issue of Bangladeshi nationals residing in India without proper documentation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already instructed states to establish special task forces to detect and deport such individuals.

The Issue Of Bangladeshi Nationals Is A Political Issue In West Bengal 

The issue of Bangladeshi nationals has now become a political issue. The leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday said, “There are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India should remove these names to ensure the credibility of the voter list.”

While responding to his statements, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Delhi Police of describing Bengali as a ‘Bangladeshi language’, calling it ‘scandalous’, ‘anti-national’ and ‘unconstitutional. 

ALSO READ: Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Banerjee For Supporting Bangladeshi Muslims During Hindu Yatra

Tags: Bangladesh nationalsIllegal immigrants

RELATED News

Dummy Bomb Goes Undetected In Security Drill At Red Fort, 7 Police Personnel Suspended
Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze
What Does Statehood Mean For Jammu And Kashmir? Delhi Style Governance Or Full-Fledged State
Abrogation Of Article 370: History Behind And Beyond
Separate Meetings Of PM Modi And HM Shah With Prez Murmu Spark Buzz Of Restoration Of J&K Statehood

LATEST NEWS

5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway
No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda
Throwback! Kajol Shut Down Skin Whitening Gossips, Once Called ‘Fat’ And ‘Dark’
Saturday Night Live 2025 Premiere: When, Where To Watch, Cast? Here Are The Details!
Dirty Secrets In the Sky: Himalayas’ Toxic Cloud Crisis, What Is The Cause?
Horoscope For Today: A Quiet Shift Beneath the Surface
Did Meghan Markle Steal Pamela Anderson’s Cooking Show? Naked Gun Star Reacts, Watch!
Sydney Sweeney Heckled At Americana Premiere Over ‘Racist’ American Eagle Ad Controversy
Hollywood Showdown? Blake Lively’s Deposition Drama With Justin Baldoni Heats Up
Separate Meetings Of PM Modi And HM Shah With Prez Murmu Spark Buzz Of Restoration Of J&K Statehood
5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway
5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway
5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway
5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?