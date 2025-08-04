Home > India > Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Banerjee For Supporting Bangladeshi Muslims During Hindu Yatra

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi Muslims and infiltrators, predicting that she is going to lose the state assembly elections in 2026. His comments came during a Hindu Yatra, organised to protest the alleged atrocities against the Hindus in the state.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 4, 2025 03:12:09 IST

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi Muslims and infiltrators, predicting that she is going to lose the state assembly elections in 2026.

His comments came during a Hindu Yatra, organised to protest the alleged atrocities against the Hindus in the state.

Time To Stand United Against Attacks On Hindus: Adhikari

In a post on X, Adhikari said, “The time has come to stand united against the relentless attacks on Hindus and the calculated attempts to erode our sacred Hindu culture, often with the tacit support of the state administration.”

“The recent incidents of violence against our community, in West Bengal and across the border in Bangladesh, are a stark reminder that we must rise as one to safeguard our identity, faith, and future, “He added.

The BJP leader alleged, ” Hindus are being tortured in Bengal. The Puri temple was insulted, and a cultural centre was declared a Hindu temple. That is why Hindus are very angry. The whole of Murshidabad, from Banasthala to every place where Hindus were subjected to atrocities, is on the streets today… That is why we are doing the Hindu Yatra today.”

Adhikari Urges ECI To Remove Alleged Bangladeshi Muslim Voters From Voter List

On Saturday, the LoP said, “There are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India should remove these names to ensure the credibility of the voter list.

While responding to his statements, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Delhi Police of describing Bengali as a ‘Bangladeshi language’, calling it ‘scandalous’, ‘anti-national’ and ‘unconstitutional. 

