Early Monsoon 2025 Triggers Chaos Across India: Red Alerts, Flood Rescues, And Cloudbursts Hit Multiple States

The southwest monsoon arrived in India nine days ahead of schedule this year, sweeping across the country on June 29 and leaving behind a trail of heavy rainfall, landslides, cloudbursts, and disruptions across several states. According to weather officials, this is one of the fastest monsoon advances recorded since 1960.

With the early arrival came intense weather events. Uttarakhand witnessed a frightening cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi on Sunday morning. The sudden deluge led to a landslide, leaving nine people missing and prompting a quick rescue operation that saved 20 others. The region remains on high alert as search efforts continue.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for various states, people in northern and eastern parts of the country woke up to flooded streets, blocked roads, and rising river levels. The alerts apply to states including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, with severe rain expected to continue for the next few days.

In Punjab, heavy rainfall lashed districts such as Ludhiana, Patiala, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, and Sangrur. The IMD issued an orange alert for these areas, warning of potential flooding, traffic disruption, and waterlogging. Chandigarh, which serves as the capital for both Punjab and Haryana, recorded 119.5 mm of rain in just 24 hours, leading to water accumulation on major roads and low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced its earliest monsoon showers in years, with places like Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, and Hauz Khas receiving light to moderate rain by late morning on Sunday. The temperature dropped slightly to 26.8°C, giving residents brief relief from the persistent summer humidity. The IMD issued a yellow alert for the national capital, advising caution due to thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In a more serious turn of events, 162 students in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district found themselves trapped overnight inside a flooded private residential school in Pandarsoli, near the Haldipokhar-Kowali Road. Heavy rains on Saturday night had submerged the school premises. A team of police and rescue officials successfully evacuated the children by Sunday morning. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The situation isn’t limited to northern India. The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall across northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, from July 2 to 5. Local governments have been urged to stay alert for potential landslides and flooding.

Across 129 locations in Himachal Pradesh alone, roads have been shut down due to landslides or flooding, causing delays and stranding locals and tourists. Mandi and Sirmaur are among the worst-affected districts.

The early monsoon may have brought a cool breeze and the much-awaited showers, but it has also raised alarm bells. Many parts of the country are now dealing with the consequences of unprepared infrastructure, loose soil on hills, and the growing impact of climate shifts.

Authorities in affected regions have deployed disaster response teams, set up helplines, and urged people to remain indoors unless necessary. As the monsoon progresses, both citizens and governments are bracing for more challenges in the days to come.

(With inputs from agenices)

