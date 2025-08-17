LIVE TV
ED Raids On DMK Minister Spark Fresh Controversy: Police Complaint Over ‘Illegal Entry’ Into MLA Hostel

Chennai Police registered a complaint against ED for allegedly entering the MLA hostel without permission during raids on DMK Minister I Periyasamy and his son. The raids, linked to a money laundering case, triggered protests and political tension.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 17, 2025 11:33:20 IST

Political controversy has been erupted in Tamil Nadu following the complaint filed by Chennai Police against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its alleged intrusion into the state’s MLA hostel without permission during raids related to DMK Minister I Periyasamy and his son, MLA I P Senthilkumar.

The complaint, made by Assembly Deputy Secretary Bhaskaran at the Triplicane police station, alleges “unknown persons” have entered the MLA hostel. The names were inscribed in the Community Service Register (CSR), raising questions about whether central agency officials have overstepped their authority.

DMK Raids Trigger Tension

On Saturday, the ED carried out raids in Chennai, Dindigul, and Madurai on multiple locations, including the home of Periyasamy on Greenways Road, the MLA guesthouse in Thiruvallikeni. Raids have been conducted in the locations owned by his relatives too. Officials said the searches were being held as part of an investigation into money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The inquiry comes after an April 2025 Madras High Court judgment to order a special court in Dindigul to put the charges and hold daily trial proceedings in a ₹2.1 crore disproportionate assets case against the minister, his wife, and two sons.

Political Reactions and Security Concerns

There was tension at Periyasamy’s house on Greenways Road when DMK workers and residents converged to protest against the ED’s early morning visit. Police had to rush to the spot, increasing security in the locality as the mood turned volatile.

It is not the first time ED actions have shaken Tamil Nadu politics. Last month, the agency’s investigation of suspected ₹1,000 crore irregularities in TASMAC, the state-owned liquor corporation, was put on hold by the Supreme Court, which warned the ED against transgressing its federal role.

Earlier Raids Suggest Deep-Seated Corruption

Tamil Nadu has seen a string of high-profile ED raids in recent months. Last week’s crackdown on the offices of former environment official S Pandian uncovered cash, gold, silver, and diamonds, highlighting the extent of corruption charges under probe. 

The latest raid on Minister Periyasamy, an old DMK hand, is the ruling party’s worst embarrassment after it has cried foul repeatedly accusing central agencies of being turned into political instruments. But the charge of unauthorized entry into the MLA hostel added a new twist to the controversy with questions of legality, political vendetta and constitutional propriety hanging in the air.

With the money laundering investigation spreading its wings, everyone now watches with bated breath as to how the DMK government, opposition, and judiciary will react to the moves made by the ED in the state.

ALSO READ: Why Has ED Launched Raids On Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy’s Properties? Here’s What We Know So Far

Tags: DMK money laundering probeI PeriyasamyTamil Nadu ED raid

