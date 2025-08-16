LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Has ED Launched Raids On Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy's Properties? Here's What We Know So Far

Why Has ED Launched Raids On Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy’s Properties? Here’s What We Know So Far

The Enforcement Directorate raided properties linked to Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his son in Chennai, Madurai, and Dindigul over a money laundering probe, sparking political tensions as the DMK alleges misuse of central agencies.

Big political storm in TN: ED raids Minister Periyasamy (Photo: ANI)
Big political storm in TN: ED raids Minister Periyasamy (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 16, 2025 13:39:35 IST

Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on Saturday at multiple properties allegedly associated with Tamil Nadu state minister and senior DMK leader I Periyasamy. The 72-year-old Minister for Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions has long been a prominent figure in state politics, and the ED’s actions only added more heat to the ongoing game of cat and mouse between central agencies and the Tamil Nadu government.

As per reports, officials of ED arrived at the residence of Periyasamy on Greenways Road in Chennai, his MLA guest house in Thiruvallikeni, and Madurai and Dindigul properties very early in the morning. The raids were also taken to his MLA son I P Senthil Kumar. The officials confirmed that the raids are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and investigators are looking into property and financial documents.

ED raid-A shocker for DMK government 

At Greenways Road, tensions erupted, with residents and DMK activists reportedly trying to stop officials from entering the minister’s residence, prompting intervention from police, and a subsequent increase in security in the area.” This was the second occasion in Tamil Nadu that ED’s dealings caused a stir.

 The agency had initiated a huge inquiry into supposed ₹1,000-crore irregularities at TASMAC, the state-owned liquor corporation, earlier this year. That inquiry was stayed by the Supreme Court in May, cautioning the ED against overstepping its constitutional authority and entering the domain of federal powers.

ED raids are not new for Tamil Nadu 

Earlier this year, ED raids on the offices of ex-environment official S Pandian uncovered cash, gold, silver, and diamonds, pointing to the magnitude of corruption charges being investigated in the state.

With the Periyasamy raids, political stakes are raised anew. While the DMK has claimed central agencies have been weaponised to target opposition-governed states, the Opposition has maintained that such investigations are required to unearth corruption and ensure accountability.

For Periyasamy, an old war-horse of a politician who has climbed the ranks of the DMK, what is happening today is a cutting-edge test of his own personal record as well as his party’s fiction of being victimized unjustly. As the raids go on, Tamil Nadu waits with bated breath for what will be another turning point in the standoff between the state government and central enforcement agencies.

ALSO READ: ED Raids 37 Locations In ₹2,000 Crore Delhi School Construction Scam Involving AAP Leaders

