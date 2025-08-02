Election Commission Refutes Rahul’s Claim of Election Rigging In 2024 Maharashtra Polls, Awaits His Response

The Election Commission of India on Saturday stated that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is yet to respond to its June letter regarding his allegation of “election rigging” in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In a post on X, the Commission said that the statements made by Rahul Gandhi are Misleading and Baseless, adding, “Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly made unsubstantiated and misleading allegations, including baseless claims such as ‘vote chori,’ and has threatened lakhs and lakhs of hardworking election officials across the country.”

ECI Invited Rahul Gandhi For Interaction On His Election Rigging Claim In Maha Polls

In a letter dated June 12, the Election Commission had invited the Leader of the Opposition for an interaction regarding “rigging” in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He raised in a write-up that he wrote for a newspaper on June 7.

The statements made are Misleading and Baseless. Read in details in the images attached

He had claimed that the same would be repeated in the Bihar assembly polls due later this year. The June 12 letter reads, “We presume that any issue regarding the conduct of elections would have already been raised through election petitions filed in the competent court of law by the INC candidates.

However, if you still have any issues, you are welcome to contact us. The Commission is also willing to meet with you in person at a mutually convenient date and time to discuss all issues. A convenient date and time may be communicated in this regard at the email ID.

The poll body stated, “All elections are conducted by the Election Commission of India strictly as per Electoral Laws passed by the Parliament, Rules made therein, and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time.”

