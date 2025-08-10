Encounter In Kishtwar: Security Forces Trap Two Terrorists In Dul Area

Security forces engaged in an encounter with terrorists early Sunday morning in the Dul area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. According to initial reports, the forces trapped two terrorists during the operation. The incident took place in the early hours of August 10 when heavy gunfire was exchanged. Security forces quickly moved in to seal the location and prevent the escape of the suspects.

The area remains under high security, with reinforcements arriving to assist in the ongoing mission. Authorities have restricted civilian movement to ensure safety during the continuing encounter.

Joint Operation by Security Forces

The Indian Army and other security agencies launched a joint operation after receiving specific intelligence about terrorist activity in the Dul area. Alert Indian Army troops made contact with the terrorists during an intelligence-based mission. The White Knight Corps confirmed the development on X, stating, “Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence-based operation have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Dul in Kishtwar in the early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress.” The mission continues as forces search for any additional threats in the region.

Must Read: IMD issues Rain Alert, Monsoon Rains Disrupt Life Across North India