"Even the votes of the Opposition have come to us": Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on VP elections

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 10 (ANI): Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on Wednesday emphasised that NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan victory in the Vice Presidential elections showed the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, claiming that even some Opposition MPs had voted for the ruling alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, “NDA is an expert in political diplomacy. Even the votes of the Opposition have come to us. The people of the INDIA alliance should think that even those who are with them accept the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and vote for his candidates.”

A day earlier, Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India after securing 452 first preference votes. INDIA bloc candidate Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes, while 15 votes were declared invalid.

A total voter turnout of 98.20 per cent was recorded, with 767 MPs casting their votes out of 781.

Following the announcement of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan and expressed confidence that the newly elected Vice President would strengthen India’s constitutional values and contribute positively to parliamentary discourse.

“Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

Furthermore, 13 MPs abstained from voting in the election. These include seven MPs from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one MP from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one Independent MP.

The Vice President’s post has been vacant since July 21, 2025, as Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health reasons. (ANI)

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the Opposition’s vote share increased from 26 per cent to 40 per cent in a Vice presidential election, with their numbers going up from 182 to 300.

Tagore added that if some regional parties had supported their candidate, they could have reached around 350 votes.

Speaking to ANI, Manickam Tagore said, “…In the previous elections in 2022, our numbers were 182…This time, we have increased our vote share from 26% to 40%, which is 182 to 300…If YSCRP, BJD, BRS, and SAD had not abstained and voted for Justice Sudarshan Reddy ji. We would have reached around 350 or something…We fought for an ideological position.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.