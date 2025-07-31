Explained | Kerala Nuns’ Arrest In Chhattisgarh Sparks National Outrage, No Bail, Case Shifts To NIA Court Amid Trafficking, Conversion Charges

Two Kerala nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh over alleged human trafficking and religious conversion charges continue to remain behind bars as both the Lower Court and the Sessions Court have denied their bail petitions. The case, due to its links to human trafficking allegations, now falls under the jurisdiction of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Bilaspur. Until it is taken up there, the nuns will remain in judicial custody.

The nuns Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis were detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on July 25 at the Durg railway station while accompanying three tribal girls and a tribal youth. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Bajrang Dal activists, who accused the nuns of forcibly attempting religious conversion and trafficking.

According to Bajrang Dal’s version, the tribal girls from Narayanpur district were being transported to Agra under the pretext of getting nursing training, with the real motive of conversion. However, the mother of one of the girls, Kamleshwari, later told local police that her daughter had willingly accompanied the nuns in search of work.

In court, Judge Aneesh Dubey (FTSC) ruled the bail matter could not be heard under regular jurisdiction and must be transferred to the NIA Court, citing the gravity of human trafficking charges. The court directed police to write to the government within 15 days to formalise the case transfer.

Political Fallout and Allegations of Harassment

The arrests have ignited a massive political and social uproar, especially in Kerala, where both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) have united in solidarity with the nuns. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the BJP and its affiliated organisations, calling the incident “a deliberate act of harassment” and part of a broader campaign to “intimidate Christians and undermine religious freedom.”

Vijayan said he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately after the arrests but received no reply. “This is a dangerous trend that threatens the secular foundation of the country,” he warned, calling for urgent intervention.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai defended the arrests, stating that the case should not be politicised. “Three daughters of Narayanpur were promised jobs and taken away under false pretences,” he said. Interestingly, Sai himself is an alumnus of a missionary-run school, adding an ironic twist to the situation.

BJP’s Mixed Signals

While the Chhattisgarh unit of the BJP stood firmly behind the arrests, the party’s Kerala leadership expressed strong disapproval. Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar insisted the case was a result of miscommunication and procedural lapses, not religious coercion. He said the real issue might stem from the nuns not registering under the Private Placement Agencies Regulation Act, and not human trafficking.

State BJP General Secretary Anoop Antony travelled to Chhattisgarh to offer legal aid to the arrested nuns, signalling clear discord between the state and central party lines.

Legal Voices and Human Rights Concerns

Tamaskar Tandon, lawyer for the nuns, argued that the FIR was based on mere suspicion, with no formal inquiry carried out by the GRP. “All the girls involved are adults, and none of their family members has accused the nuns of trafficking or forced conversion,” he said, further adding that the FIR was “quashable” and based on flawed assumptions.

Ravi Shankar Singh, secretary of the Durg Advocates Association, confirmed that the Sessions Judge disposed of the case, stating a lack of jurisdiction and passing it to the NIA Court. Confusion remains over the exact rationale for the transfer.

Meanwhile, Brinda Karat, a senior CPI(M) leader, met the nuns at Durg Central Jail and termed their arrest as “unconstitutional and illegal.” She accused Bajrang Dal activists of assaulting the tribal girls in front of the police and forcing them to change their statements. “Even basic human rights are being denied this is not governance, it is lawlessness,” Karat said.

She also revealed that the nuns are unwell, suffering from fever and arthritis, and being forced to sleep on the floor. “This is an attempt to target Christians and suppress minority rights,” she declared.

A UDF delegation led by MPs K. Francis George, Benny Behanan, Saptagiri Ulaka, and N.K. Premachandran also visited the jail and later met with CM Sai, who reassured them that a fair investigation would follow.

Church and Community Reactions

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), the apex Catholic body in the country, expressed deep shock. Mar Andrews Thazhath, Archbishop of Thrissur and CBCI President, said: “The nuns were arrested despite carrying valid documents. It’s a humiliating incident and a dark day for Christians in India.”

The arrest also rekindled resentment within the Christian community against the BJP. Felix J. Pulluden, a lay Catholic leader from Ernakulam, criticised Church leadership for earlier aligning with the BJP. “Now the same party is targeting our people,” he said, warning of potential political fallout in upcoming local body and assembly elections in Kerala.

What’s Next?

As the case now awaits hearing at the NIA court in Bilaspur, the legal team of the nuns is preparing to escalate the matter, possibly to the High Court. The controversy has not only polarised public opinion but also complicated BJP’s outreach efforts to the Christian community, especially in Kerala where their electoral fortunes depend heavily on minority support.

For now, Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis remain in judicial custody awaiting justice amid growing calls across the political and social spectrum for their immediate release.

