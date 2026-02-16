At least 42 people, including three police officers, were injured—10 of them critically—after an explosion at a chemical factory sparked a massive fire that tore through an industrial unit in Sector 24 of Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday evening, officials said.
Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical
At least 42 people, including three police officers, were injured—10 of them critically—after an explosion at a chemical factory sparked a massive fire that tore through an industrial unit in Sector 24 of Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday evening, officials said.
16