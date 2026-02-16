Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > India > Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

At least 42 people, including three police officers, were injured—10 of them critically—after an explosion at a chemical factory sparked a massive fire that tore through an industrial unit in Sector 24 of Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday evening, officials said.

42 injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in Faridabad.
42 injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in Faridabad.

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 16, 2026 20:13:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

At least 42 people, including three police officers, were injured—10 of them critically—after an explosion at a chemical factory sparked a massive fire that tore through an industrial unit in Sector 24 of Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday evening, officials said.

Police said the fire started around 4:15 pm at Kalkaji Lubricants, a chemical factory in the Mujesar industrial area, when sparks from a short circuit ignited drums filled with chemicals, causing an explosion.

(This is a breaking news story)

You Might Be Interested In

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chemical factoryfaridabadfireharyanahome-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

Las Vegas Horror: Mother Fatally Shoots Her Cheerleader Daughter In A Hotel Room, Then Shoots Herself In Tragic Murder-Suicide, Cops Recover Note

BJP’s Chalavadi Narayanaswamy Defends RSS, Dubs Congress ‘Real Devil’ Amid Priyank Kharge’s Funding Allegations

Ramadan 2026 Date: Will Fasting Start On Feb 18 Or 19? Here’s When Roza Is Likely To Begin

Bank Locker Fraud In Bengaluru: Deputy Bank Manager Arrested For Stealing 2,780 Grams Of Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore For Alleged Online Betting

Who Is IAS Avi Prasad? Senior IAS Officer Gets Lucky For Third Time, Marries Fellow Bureaucrat Ankita Dhakre, Here’s Why He Got Divorced Twice

LATEST NEWS

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

Glam Onn Season 6 – An Exotic Bloom Presented by Sonani Jewels

SGT University Hosts Scholarship Distribution Ceremony to Support and Empower Meritorious Students

‘On Fire!’ – Fans React to Shubman Gill’s Dance At Wedding Celebrations

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: How To Download Scorecard, Check 100 Percentile And Toppers List

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions With US, Iran’s IRGC Launches ‘Smart Control’ Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz- What Is Brewing?

Who Is Ben Manenti? Italian-Australian All-Rounder Who Hammered 60 Off 25 vs England in T20 World Cup 2026

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025–26 CBT 1 Schedule Announced: Key Details Candidates Must Know

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical
Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical
Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical
Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

QUICK LINKS