Explosion Sound Near Radisson Hotel In Delhi’s Mahipalpur Sparks Panic, Turns Out To Be Tyre Burst

A loud noise near the Radisson Hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning triggered panic among locals, sparking fears of an explosion. However, officials later clarified that the sound was caused by a tyre burst and not a blast.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received a call about the suspected blast at around 9:18 am. “A call of blast near Radisson, Mahipalpur was received and staff were rushed to the spot. The caller was contacted and it was informed that while the caller was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard,” the police said.

Delhi: Bomb threat near Radisson Hotel, Mahipalpur turns out to be a burst bus tyre. pic.twitter.com/65dvunyUFD — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2025

Soon after the alert, fire brigade and police teams immediately reached the scene to investigate the cause of the noise. However, following a detailed check, the Delhi Police confirmed that the sound was indeed caused by a tyre burst and not an explosion.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) also stated that their team, dispatched promptly after the call, found no evidence of an explosion or structural damage. “On the spot, no incident site was found. During the local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus heading towards Dhaula Kuan had burst, which caused the loud noise. The situation is normal and nothing to worry,” a fire department official said.

Later, the police officials confirmed that the situation was fully under control, with no casualties or damage reported.

Heightened Security After Red Fort Blast

The incident occurred amid tightened security in the national capital following the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives.

In connection with that blast, security agencies from multiple states have arrested seven people, allegedly part of a “transnational terror module.” Authorities also seized thousands of kilograms of explosives, along with detonators, timers, and bomb-making equipment.

Earlier this week, several arrests were made in Haryana’s Faridabad, while additional suspects were apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir just days before the Red Fort explosion.

ALSO READ: Red Fort Blast: Body Parts Recovered In New Lajpat Rai Market During FSL, Delhi Police Search