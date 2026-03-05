‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

India has strongly rejected claims that the United States used Indian ports to launch strikes against Iran amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. The clarification came from the Ministry of External Affairs, after a viral video suggested that American forces were relying on Indian naval facilities during the war.

The government described the claim as “fake and false”, urging people not to circulate baseless and fabricated statements about India’s role in the conflict.

Viral Claim About US Using Indian Ports

The controversy began after a video of former Douglas Macgregor circulated widely online. In an interview with the US-based channel One America News Network, Macgregor claimed that the US Navy was forced to depend on Indian ports after its own naval infrastructure was allegedly destroyed.

In the interview, he said:

“All of our bases have been destroyed. Our harbour installations are destroyed. We are actually having to fall back on India and Indian ports, which is less than ideal; that is what the navy says.”

The remark quickly gained traction on social media, sparking speculation about India’s possible involvement in the ongoing conflict.

MEA Fact Check Calls Claims ‘Fake and False’

Responding to the viral claims, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a firm denial through its official Fact Check unit. In a post on X, the ministry stated that the allegations circulating online were “fake and false.”

The ministry also warned people against spreading misinformation regarding India’s role in the conflict.

“We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments,” the Fact Check account said.

India Expresses Concern Over West Asia Conflict

While rejecting the allegations, India reiterated its position on the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. New Delhi said it was deeply concerned about the escalation and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

India called on the parties involved to avoid further escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians as the conflict continues to intensify across the region.

Escalation in the Iran–US–Israel Conflict

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran, reportedly killing Ali Khamenei, the country’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader. The strikes triggered a series of retaliatory attacks across the region.

Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel and at American military bases in Gulf countries. The violence has since spread across multiple fronts, raising fears of a wider regional war.

Rising Casualties and Global Impact

The war has entered its sixth day with no signs of easing tensions. According to reports, more than 1,000 people have been killed in Iran, while casualties have also been reported in Israel and neighbouring countries.

Global markets and travel have also been affected as the conflict disrupts energy supplies, international shipping routes, and air travel across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump defended the strikes, claiming they were necessary to counter an imminent threat from Iran.

As the conflict continues to escalate, India has maintained that it is not involved in any military operations and has dismissed claims about US forces using Indian ports as “baseless and fabricated.”

