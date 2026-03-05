‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

India rejects viral claim that the US used Indian ports to strike Iran, with the MEA calling the allegation “baseless and fabricated.”

India rejects viral claim that the US used Indian ports to strike Iran. (Photo: AI)
India rejects viral claim that the US used Indian ports to strike Iran. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 5, 2026 09:24:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

India has strongly rejected claims that the United States used Indian ports to launch strikes against Iran amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. The clarification came from the Ministry of External Affairs, after a viral video suggested that American forces were relying on Indian naval facilities during the war.

The government described the claim as “fake and false”, urging people not to circulate baseless and fabricated statements about India’s role in the conflict.

Viral Claim About US Using Indian Ports

The controversy began after a video of former Douglas Macgregor circulated widely online. In an interview with the US-based channel One America News Network, Macgregor claimed that the US Navy was forced to depend on Indian ports after its own naval infrastructure was allegedly destroyed.

You Might Be Interested In

In the interview, he said:
“All of our bases have been destroyed. Our harbour installations are destroyed. We are actually having to fall back on India and Indian ports, which is less than ideal; that is what the navy says.”

The remark quickly gained traction on social media, sparking speculation about India’s possible involvement in the ongoing conflict.

MEA Fact Check Calls Claims ‘Fake and False’

Responding to the viral claims, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a firm denial through its official Fact Check unit. In a post on X, the ministry stated that the allegations circulating online were “fake and false.”

The ministry also warned people against spreading misinformation regarding India’s role in the conflict.
“We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments,” the Fact Check account said.

India Expresses Concern Over West Asia Conflict

While rejecting the allegations, India reiterated its position on the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. New Delhi said it was deeply concerned about the escalation and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

India called on the parties involved to avoid further escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians as the conflict continues to intensify across the region.

Escalation in the Iran–US–Israel Conflict

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran, reportedly killing Ali Khamenei, the country’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader. The strikes triggered a series of retaliatory attacks across the region.

Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel and at American military bases in Gulf countries. The violence has since spread across multiple fronts, raising fears of a wider regional war.

Rising Casualties and Global Impact

The war has entered its sixth day with no signs of easing tensions. According to reports, more than 1,000 people have been killed in Iran, while casualties have also been reported in Israel and neighbouring countries.

Global markets and travel have also been affected as the conflict disrupts energy supplies, international shipping routes, and air travel across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump defended the strikes, claiming they were necessary to counter an imminent threat from Iran.

As the conflict continues to escalate, India has maintained that it is not involved in any military operations and has dismissed claims about US forces using Indian ports as “baseless and fabricated.”

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 5: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 9:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian ports Iran strikesmeaMEA fact checkUS Iran war

RELATED News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 5: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Who Could Be the Next CM Of Bihar? Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move Triggers High-Stakes Political Drama

Is Nitish Kumar Stepping Down? Reports Of Bihar CM Heading To Rajya Sabha Sparks Buzz Amid Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut

Dubai‑Delhi Special Flights Land Safely In National Capital Amid Israel‑Iran Turmoil, Bringing Relief To Stranded Travellers

‘Kismat Kuch Bhi Kara Sakti Hai.’: Man Shocked to See Class Topper Working as Rapido Rider; Watch Unexpected Reunion Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Shows Optimism Amid US-Iran Tensions

Gaming vs Reality: Viral Clip Shows Call Of Duty Footage Used In White House Briefing On Iran War Destruction — Watch Video

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? TVK Chief Vijay Finally Responds After Long Silence, Drops Big Hint That Every Thalapathy Fan Should Know

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

Tanker Struck Off Kuwait Coast, ‘Large Explosion’ Reported By UK Maritime Monitor Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

Nepal Election 2026: Nation Votes Today After Gen Z-Led Protests Toppled KP Sharma Oli Govt- Who Are The Key Contenders And When Will Results Be Out?

US‑Iran‑Israel Conflict Heats Up: Trump Says “We’re Doing Very Well”, Rates War Effort ‘15/10’ As Strikes Intensify

Trump Calls Iran ‘Out of Control’ as Iraq Foils Rocket Launch Bid, Forces Seize Platform With Two Missiles

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth
‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth
‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth
‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

QUICK LINKS