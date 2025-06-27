Fake IIT Bombay Student Bilal Teli Attended AI Classes, Slept In Hostels For 19 Days

In a shocking exposure of serious security lapse, Bilal Teli, 22, of Mangaluru, was said to have assumed the identity of an actual student, lived on the IIT Bombay campus for up to three weeks, attended lectures, utilized hostel spaces and met with the faculty before being discovered on June 17. The incident has raised an alarming situation about security on campus, particularly at one of India’s most respected educational institutions.

How a Non-Student Blended In at IIT-B for Nearly Three Weeks

According to the police, Teli first entered the IIT-B campus on May 27, claiming to be there for a day-long study programme. However, he never left. Instead, he spent nights sleeping on common room couches and in vacant hostel rooms, and during the day, he sat through lectures on artificial intelligence and robotics.

It wasn’t until June 4 that suspicions were raised. Shilpa Kotikal, a staff member from the IIT Credit Department, reported that an unknown man had entered her office. When asked for an ID, the man quickly disappeared. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, security identified the man as Teli, but were unable to find him at that time.

He Left, Then Returned to IIT Bombay

On June 7, Teli briefly left the campus for Surat, only to return by June 10, resuming his daily routine of attending lectures. It was finally on June 17 that Kotikal spotted him again this time in Lecture Hall LH-101. Security alerted the Quick Response Team (QRT), who detained Teli and handed him over to Powai Police.

An FIR was filed on June 19, and Teli was formally arrested on June 24 on charges of trespassing.

Digital Footprint Raises More Questions

Investigators are still trying to understand what prompted Teli’s elaborate deception. During questioning, he has been largely evasive, especially about his use of 21 email addresses and numerous digital calling apps. He has not disclosed who he was in contact with or whether anyone instructed him to remain at the IIT Bombay campus.

“We’re extracting data from his laptop and phone to determine who he was in touch with,” said a senior police officer. “His presence on campus for that long, without being enrolled, is suspicious.”

Background: Teli’s Story So Far

Teli claims to hold a diploma in Information Technology after completing Class 10 in Mangaluru. He has mentioned having relatives in Surat, where he says he also looked for job opportunities. His father, who works in the garment business, travelled to Mumbai after his arrest and was questioned by the police.

Even with his background, police are still clearly skeptical about his motivations. Considering that he had multiple email accounts and managed to avoid detection for almost three weeks, only adds to the intrigue.

Campus Security Under Scrutiny

This incident has prompted concerns over how someone without credentials could not only enter but live and attend classes at such a high-security institution. Faculty and students were unaware of Teli’s real identity for 19 days, during which time he freely attended academic sessions.

Although the officials at IIT Bombay have been silent on this, internal assessments of security protocols may take place.

As the case continues to be investigated by the Mumbai Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), the larger question remains: why did Bilal Teli stay at IIT Bombay? Was it simple curiosity, or was it more calculated? For now, the plot thickens as digital clues and vague answers imply the case is not over yet.

