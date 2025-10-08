LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Krish Pathak al nassr tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Krish Pathak al nassr tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
Home > India > Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning

Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning

Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 8, 2025 19:37:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: Today, under a direct order from Delhi’s Karakarduma Court, Barabanki authorities raided S.M. Hightech City Private Limited at Agro Park, UPSIDC. The company had been pumping out bottles of “CLEAR FRESH”, a sham version of the legitimate CLEAR brand, deceiving customers with fake mineral water. 

Officials recovered massive quantities of bottled water and stickers, collectively estimated in crores of rupees. All production material and bottles were seized in the presence of the Umra Chowki police from Kursi Thana. 

Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning

Court-appointed commissioner and company lawyers present: Authorised company lawyer Rajan Dwivedi and court-appointed local commissioner advocate Nimish Goyal oversaw the seizure, ensuring every step stayed within legal bounds. 

The Karakarduma Court’s order was crystal clear: investigate the allegations thoroughly. The local commissioner documented every seized item, prepared inventories, and ensured all paperwork was court-ready. No corners were cut. 

Authorities say S.M. Hightech City Private Limited sold fake CLEAR bottles in the market, a case that touches both consumer safety and brand protection

In India, fake product scandals aren’t rare, but courts cracking down like this? That sends a serious message. 

Authorities are urging citizens: always stick to certified mineral water brands. Drinking fake water is not just shady; it’s dangerous. Experts warn that counterfeit water can trigger severe health issues. 

“Fake mineral water doesn’t just harm consumers. It shakes trust in the market and affects the economy,” said one official. This raid proves that proactive action matters. Delays and more consumers suffer. 

This isn’t a slap on the wrist. Police and judiciary are signalling: fake and substandard products won’t be tolerated. Officials emphasised that the raid reassures citizens that their health and safety are a priority. 

Authorities are warning: any company caught producing counterfeit mineral water will face immediate, strict action. Citizens are asked to report suspicious products without delay. 

India has a growing mineral water market, and consumer trust is everything. Fake mineral water isn’t just a health hazard; it erodes confidence in brands, disrupts local businesses, and tarnishes India’s emerging consumer economy. 

Barabanki’s raid serves as a precedent-setting action, signalling that even small industrial areas aren’t immune from law enforcement scrutiny. Companies cutting corners, beware. 

What Authorities Seized 

  • Bottles branded “CLEAR FRESH” 
  • Packaging materials and stickers 
  • Production equipment 

Estimated market value: several crores. The seized items are under police custody, pending lab analysis. 

Officials clarified that all actions were documented, and evidence will support court proceedings to hold the culprits accountable. 

The Barabanki operation might be one factory, but the principle is bigger: India needs enforcement-first policies for consumer protection. 

Authorities’ Advice to Citizens 

  • Buy mineral water only from certified brands. 
  • Avoid suspicious sources. 
  • Report any dubious products immediately. 

PNN News

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 7:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Congress Finalizes Over 25 Candidate Names In First CEC Meeting For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Introducing Merino Marine Board: Engineered for Extremes, Designed for Trust
How You Can Get Confirmed Train Tickets For Diwali, Chhath Puja In 2025: A Guide To IRCTC’s Vikalp Scheme
Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video
Amit Shah Switches To Zoho Mail, His New Email ID Is…

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Could Have Won Nobel Peace Prize, But Experts Say These Mistakes May Cost Him The Award
Exclusive-Data streaming software maker Confluent explores sale, sources say
Tata Capital IPO Oversubscribed 1.95x Ahead Of Diwali: Check Subscription Details, Did You Miss It?
Vienna-based researchers help develop AI blood test to measure ageing
Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning
How Can You Secure Your Retirement with the Right Strategies?
WATCH: US Woman Dances To Bhojpuri Song On New York Street, Video Goes Viral, Indians Love Her Moves
Meet Sara Khan: TV’s Glam Diva Who Just Surprised Everyone With Her Secret Wedding. She Is Now Married To…
Chhath Puja 2025: Rituals, Dates & Fasting Schedule
RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series
Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning
Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning
Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning
Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning

QUICK LINKS