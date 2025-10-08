Fake Mineral Water Bust Sends Powerful Warning

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: Today, under a direct order from Delhi’s Karakarduma Court, Barabanki authorities raided S.M. Hightech City Private Limited at Agro Park, UPSIDC. The company had been pumping out bottles of “CLEAR FRESH”, a sham version of the legitimate CLEAR brand, deceiving customers with fake mineral water.

Officials recovered massive quantities of bottled water and stickers, collectively estimated in crores of rupees. All production material and bottles were seized in the presence of the Umra Chowki police from Kursi Thana.

Court-appointed commissioner and company lawyers present: Authorised company lawyer Rajan Dwivedi and court-appointed local commissioner advocate Nimish Goyal oversaw the seizure, ensuring every step stayed within legal bounds.

The Karakarduma Court’s order was crystal clear: investigate the allegations thoroughly. The local commissioner documented every seized item, prepared inventories, and ensured all paperwork was court-ready. No corners were cut.

Authorities say S.M. Hightech City Private Limited sold fake CLEAR bottles in the market, a case that touches both consumer safety and brand protection.

In India, fake product scandals aren’t rare, but courts cracking down like this? That sends a serious message.

Authorities are urging citizens: always stick to certified mineral water brands. Drinking fake water is not just shady; it’s dangerous. Experts warn that counterfeit water can trigger severe health issues.

“Fake mineral water doesn’t just harm consumers. It shakes trust in the market and affects the economy,” said one official. This raid proves that proactive action matters. Delays and more consumers suffer.

This isn’t a slap on the wrist. Police and judiciary are signalling: fake and substandard products won’t be tolerated. Officials emphasised that the raid reassures citizens that their health and safety are a priority.

Authorities are warning: any company caught producing counterfeit mineral water will face immediate, strict action. Citizens are asked to report suspicious products without delay.

India has a growing mineral water market, and consumer trust is everything. Fake mineral water isn’t just a health hazard; it erodes confidence in brands, disrupts local businesses, and tarnishes India’s emerging consumer economy.

Barabanki’s raid serves as a precedent-setting action, signalling that even small industrial areas aren’t immune from law enforcement scrutiny. Companies cutting corners, beware.

What Authorities Seized

Bottles branded “CLEAR FRESH”

Packaging materials and stickers

Production equipment

Estimated market value: several crores. The seized items are under police custody, pending lab analysis.

Officials clarified that all actions were documented, and evidence will support court proceedings to hold the culprits accountable.

The Barabanki operation might be one factory, but the principle is bigger: India needs enforcement-first policies for consumer protection.

Authorities’ Advice to Citizens

Buy mineral water only from certified brands.

Avoid suspicious sources.

Report any dubious products immediately.

PNN News

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)