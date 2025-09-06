LIVE TV
Home > India > "Fake saffron-clad people": MP CM Mohan Yadav slams Rahul Gandhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 07:11:08 IST

Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting Hindus and called him a “fake saffron-clad” person.

Addressing a public meeting in MP’s Panna, Mohan Yadav said that they will not allow Kansa and Ravana to flourish in the country.

He said, “Rahul Gandhi insults Hindus and has hurled all kinds of abuses at Hindus… This is the country of Lord Ram and Krishna. They will not let Kansa and Ravana flourish in our country. These fake saffron-clad people say that they are also devotees of Lord Ram when they need votes.”

He attacked Congress, alleging that the party created hurdles in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“But when it came to Ram’s work, Congress created hurdles in the construction of the Ram temple for 50 years. Everyone went to the inauguration of the Ram temple, except for Rahul Gandhi and his sister, who have not gone there for darshan to date,” he said.

Sharing his speech on X, Mohan Yadav wrote, “Rahul Gandhi insults Hindus, hurls abuses at them. The public will settle the score with them.”

The Chief Minister participated in the Women’s Conference, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of various development projects worth Rs 106.15 crore.

During the conference, the announcement was made to designate Amanganj as a block and CM Yadav launched the ‘Lift Irrigation Project.’

Mohan Yadav wrote on X, “Today, I participated in the Women’s Conference organised in Panna district and performed the groundbreaking/inauguration of various development projects costing Rs 106.15 crore. On this occasion, benefits were also distributed to the beneficiaries of various schemes.”

“During the conference, the announcement was made to designate Amanganj as a block and launch the ‘Lift Irrigation Project.’ This project will benefit 114 villages. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the area,” the social media post read. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS