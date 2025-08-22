LIVE TV
Faridabad Police Arrests Suspected Shooter In Elvish Yadav Firing Case After An Encounter

Faridabad Crime Branch arrested an accused of firing outside the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav during an encounter in Faridabad. The accused has been identified as Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, who fired outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram on August 17.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 22, 2025 08:37:18 IST

The Faridabad Police said that the accused was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. “The accused fired more than half a dozen rounds from an automatic pistol at the police party during the encounter, “The police said. 

Unidentified assailants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram’s Sector 57 on August 17.

Gurugram Police said that three masked men on motorcycles arrived at the house around 5:30 a.m. and fired over two dozen rounds before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.

Yadav reassured his followers through a note on Instagram. “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concerns are truly appreciated. Thank you,” he wrote, adding that he and his family were unharmed.

Meanwhile, a social media post went viral, which read, “Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV’s house. NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA carried it out. Today, we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps.”

Who Is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTuber, social media influencer, and reality TV personality. He hails from Gurugram, Haryana.

Born on September 14, 1997, Yadav started his YouTube career in 2016. Over time, has gained over 16 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.  

Entered as a wildcard contestant, he won the Bih Boss OTT 2 title in 2023. He served as a gang leader on MTV Roadies XX and has appeared in shows like Temptation Island India and Laughter.

