LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 11:37:07 IST

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], September 7 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday called on the Nayab Saini government to provide urgent relief and compensation to farmers in Meham constituency, where standing crops have been ruined by heavy waterlogging.

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda

In a post on X, Bhupinder Singh Hooda wrote, “This morning, I visited the village of Bahlaba in the Maham constituency to assess the situation of waterlogging with the villagers. Due to widespread waterlogging, the standing crops of farmers in the fields have been completely destroyed, and looking at the situation, there is no hope for the next crop either.”

https://x.com/BhupinderShooda/status/1964542219727073399

“The government administration should immediately arrange for drainage on a war footing and provide compensation to the farmers,” the post read.

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with affected people in the flood-hit areas of Kurukshetra.

Sharing an X post on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that he met affected families in Jharauli Khurd and Tangor villages.

He wrote, “I visited the affected areas today to assess the situation caused by heavy rainfall in Kurukshetra district. I met with the families of Jharauli Khurd and Tangor villages in Shahabad to gather information about the condition of their areas and the damage to their crops.”

He added that the state government is providing all necessary assistance and compensation.

“To the residents and farmer brothers in the areas of the state struggling with waterlogging, I assure you that the state government stands firmly with you and is ensuring that all necessary assistance, from compensation to other forms of support, is being provided to those affected,” the X post read.

In another social media post, he wrote, “Upon reaching the villages of Jhansaa, Thol, and Shanti Nagar in Kurukshetra district, I assessed the situation of waterlogging and directed the officials to expedite relief operations further. Our government remains continuously committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected people.”

“Today, upon reaching the new grain market in Babain (Kurukshetra), I met with the farmer brothers and the families of the area and gathered information about the problems arising due to the heavy rains that have been continuously occurring for several days. I assured them that the state government is steadfastly and unwaveringly standing with them, and the administration is continuously engaged in relief efforts,” the CM wrote on X. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-22ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Shocking! ‘Drunken’ Kerala’s Onam Liquor Sales Touch A Record-Breaking ₹826 Crore
"ISKCON is performing Snan Purnima on dates which are not mandated by scriptures, traditions": Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Office
Ganesh Immersion In Hyderabad Continues: Over 2.18 Lakh Idols Immersed, Thousands More Await
UK Delegation Inspects Tihar Jail As India Preps To Bring Back Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli

LATEST NEWS

Mohammed Rafi’s Son Sparks Storm, Alleges Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Bhosle Were Jealous Of Late Iconic Singer
After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot
"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Davey Johnson Death: World Series Titles Winner Had THESE Unique Records To His Name
Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?
Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska
What’s Really Behind Donald Trump’s Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It’s No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly
"We will try together to build some houses": Sonu Sood arrives in Punjab for relief efforts amid flood crisis
What Role Will MS Dhoni Play In Vasan Bala’s ‘The Chase’ As Star Cricketer Is All Set To debut With R Madhavan
"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda

QUICK LINKS