"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], September 7 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday called on the Nayab Saini government to provide urgent relief and compensation to farmers in Meham constituency, where standing crops have been ruined by heavy waterlogging.

In a post on X, Bhupinder Singh Hooda wrote, “This morning, I visited the village of Bahlaba in the Maham constituency to assess the situation of waterlogging with the villagers. Due to widespread waterlogging, the standing crops of farmers in the fields have been completely destroyed, and looking at the situation, there is no hope for the next crop either.”

“The government administration should immediately arrange for drainage on a war footing and provide compensation to the farmers,” the post read.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with affected people in the flood-hit areas of Kurukshetra.

Sharing an X post on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that he met affected families in Jharauli Khurd and Tangor villages.

He wrote, “I visited the affected areas today to assess the situation caused by heavy rainfall in Kurukshetra district. I met with the families of Jharauli Khurd and Tangor villages in Shahabad to gather information about the condition of their areas and the damage to their crops.”

He added that the state government is providing all necessary assistance and compensation.

“To the residents and farmer brothers in the areas of the state struggling with waterlogging, I assure you that the state government stands firmly with you and is ensuring that all necessary assistance, from compensation to other forms of support, is being provided to those affected,” the X post read.

In another social media post, he wrote, “Upon reaching the villages of Jhansaa, Thol, and Shanti Nagar in Kurukshetra district, I assessed the situation of waterlogging and directed the officials to expedite relief operations further. Our government remains continuously committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected people.”

“Today, upon reaching the new grain market in Babain (Kurukshetra), I met with the farmer brothers and the families of the area and gathered information about the problems arising due to the heavy rains that have been continuously occurring for several days. I assured them that the state government is steadfastly and unwaveringly standing with them, and the administration is continuously engaged in relief efforts,” the CM wrote on X. (ANI)

