LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam

First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam

A first-year MBBS student was found hanging in his hostel room in Korba city of Chhattisgarh. He was 24 years old. The College Administration said that he was under pressure to perform well in the upcoming exams following his failure in 2024.

First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam ( Photo Source - ANI)
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam ( Photo Source - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 7, 2025 04:38:49 IST

A first-year MBBS student was found hanging in his hostel room in Korba city of Chhattisgarh. He was 24 years old. The College Administration said that he was under pressure to perform well in the upcoming exams following his failure in 2024.

Police, prima facie, termed the case of suicide, saying an MBBS student died by suicide in his hostel room on the premises of the Government Medical College on Saturday.

Police added that in the suicide note, he wrote, “Mujhse nahi ho paya, I am sorry, papa (I couldn’t do it, I am sorry, papa).” The note was found at the spot and purportedly written by him.

The victim has been identified as Himanshu Kashyap. The official stated that when Kashyap did not wake up for the examination, his classmates went to his room, only to find the door locked from the inside, PTI reported.

After repeated attempts to open the door, they were unable. They broke down the door and discovered his body hanging.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. An accidental death report has been registered, and a probe is underway, they said.

Disclaimer: If you are thinking of killing yourself, you should immediately call the helpline numbers. You should dial the emergency number 112.

In this situation, please try to talk to your trusted friend, family member, or, most importantly, counsellor. You deserve care, understanding, and support.

ALSO READ: Will National Emblem Be Stored Again? 26 Detained So Far In Vandalisation Of Emblem At Hazratbal Shrine

Tags: MBBSSuicide

RELATED News

Chandra Grahan 2025 Timing In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai, UP, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata, And Others: Check India Time Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse
Should Reservation Exceed The 50% Cap? What Are The Constitutional Provisions And Arguments?
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini meets flood-affected people in Kurukshetra
Maharashtra: Devotees throng to witness immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune
"Mahayuti govt committed to justice for Maratha, OBC communities": Eknath Shinde

LATEST NEWS

"Mahayuti govt committed to justice for Maratha, OBC communities": Eknath Shinde
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam
Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal performs Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai
New US CENTCOM Chief Admiral Brad Cooper completes first visit to Israel
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can A Lunar Eclipse Really Affect Your Body?
"Improving, but doctors suggested rest": Harpal Singh Cheema on Bhagwant Mann's health
What Is an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC)? All You Need To Know
Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea
AIMIM to back Justice Sudershan Reddy in VP elections: Asaduddin Owaisi
Paank condemns extrajudicial killings in Balochistan
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam

QUICK LINKS