First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam

A first-year MBBS student was found hanging in his hostel room in Korba city of Chhattisgarh. He was 24 years old. The College Administration said that he was under pressure to perform well in the upcoming exams following his failure in 2024.

Police, prima facie, termed the case of suicide, saying an MBBS student died by suicide in his hostel room on the premises of the Government Medical College on Saturday.

Police added that in the suicide note, he wrote, “Mujhse nahi ho paya, I am sorry, papa (I couldn’t do it, I am sorry, papa).” The note was found at the spot and purportedly written by him.

The victim has been identified as Himanshu Kashyap. The official stated that when Kashyap did not wake up for the examination, his classmates went to his room, only to find the door locked from the inside, PTI reported.

After repeated attempts to open the door, they were unable. They broke down the door and discovered his body hanging.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. An accidental death report has been registered, and a probe is underway, they said.

Disclaimer: If you are thinking of killing yourself, you should immediately call the helpline numbers. You should dial the emergency number 112.

In this situation, please try to talk to your trusted friend, family member, or, most importantly, counsellor. You deserve care, understanding, and support.

