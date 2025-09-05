Floral rangoli, 'Onam Pookalam', made at CSMT Mumbai in memory of lost lives in 26/11 terrorist attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Onam, a traditional and elaborate floral rangoli ‘Onam Pookalam’ was made on Friday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The theme of this festival is human peace and is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack.

On the evening of July 11, 2006, bomb blasts took place at seven different locations in the Mumbai local trains within just 11 minutes.

In this incident, 189 people died, while more than 827 passengers were injured. The bombs were placed in first-class compartments of trains from Churchgate.

They exploded near the stations of Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar, and Borivali. A trial court in 2015 convicted 12 people in the blasts’ case.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam. He said Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala,” Modi said in a post on X.

“This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature,” he added.

Onam is a 10-day-long harvest festival celebrated by the Malayali community in Kerala and globally. This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival.

All ten days of the celebration of Onam have their own significance. Also, the festival marks the beginning of the New Year for the people of Kerala, which is popularly known as ‘Kolla Varsham’.

Onam celebrations are also associated with values such as equality, justice, and a prosperous society. Societal cohesion, the rulers’ accountability to the people, and a more equal society are emphasised in the myths associated with Onam. (ANI)

