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Home > India > Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details

Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details

Akasa Air to add ₹199–₹1,300 fuel surcharge from March 15 amid rising jet fuel prices linked to Middle East tensions, making flight tickets costlier.

Akasa Air to add ₹199–₹1,300 fuel surcharge from March 15. (Photo: X)
Akasa Air to add ₹199–₹1,300 fuel surcharge from March 15. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 14, 2026 15:55:38 IST

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Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details

Air travel is set to become slightly more expensive for passengers flying with Akasa Air from March 15, after the airline announced a new fuel surcharge on both domestic and international tickets. The decision comes amid a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The surcharge will apply to all bookings made from 00:01 hours on March 15, 2026, with the amount varying depending on the duration of the flight.

Akasa Air Announces Fuel Surcharge From March 15

In a statement released on Saturday, Akasa Air confirmed that it will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from ₹199 to ₹1,300 per flight across its domestic and international routes.

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According to the airline, the surcharge will be levied on every booking starting midnight on March 15, and the final amount will depend on the length of the journey.

“Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from INR 199 to INR 1300 on our domestic and international routes, for all bookings that are made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026,” the airline said.

How Much More Will Passengers Pay?

Passengers booking flights with Akasa Air may now pay an additional ₹199 to ₹1,300 per ticket depending on the route and travel time.

Short-haul flights are expected to attract a lower surcharge, while longer domestic or international journeys may fall on the higher end of the price band.

The airline also said it will review the surcharge periodically based on fuel price trends and operating conditions.

Akasa Air Joins Other Indian Airlines

With this move, Akasa Air becomes the latest Indian carrier to impose a fuel surcharge.

Major airlines such as Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have already introduced similar charges on both domestic and international tickets in recent days as fuel costs continue to surge.

The move reflects a broader trend across the aviation sector, where airlines are adjusting fares to offset rising operational expenses.

Why Fuel Prices Are Rising

Airlines say the increase in surcharges is largely due to the sharp spike in aviation turbine fuel prices, triggered by geopolitical instability in West Asia.

Global crude oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel, the highest level in nearly four years. Disruptions in shipping routes and attacks on fuel tankers have further strained supply chains.

Industry data from the International Air Transport Association indicates that jet fuel prices have risen by nearly 85 percent, significantly impacting airline operating costs.

Fuel typically accounts for a large share of airline expenses, making carriers highly sensitive to fluctuations in oil prices.

Airlines Face Higher Costs and Longer Routes

Apart from rising fuel prices, airlines are also dealing with restricted airspace in conflict-hit regions, which has forced many flights to take longer routes.

These detours increase flight time and fuel consumption, further adding to operational costs. As a result, airlines around the world are either increasing fares or reducing certain routes to manage the financial impact.

Akasa Air Says Customer Service Will Remain a Priority

Despite the fare adjustments, Akasa Air said it remains committed to maintaining affordable travel and reliable operations.

“At Akasa Air, we remain focused on offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares while maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency,” the airline said.

Passengers planning to travel after March 15 may want to check updated ticket prices while booking, as the surcharge will now be automatically included in the fare.

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First published on: Mar 14, 2026 3:55 PM IST
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Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details

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Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details

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Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details
Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details
Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details
Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details

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