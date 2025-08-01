Former ATS Officer Alleges Order To Arrest RSS Chief Bhagwat, Subramanian Swamy Demands Probe Against Chidambaram

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy made a serious allegation on social media, claiming that the then Home Minister P. Chidambaram ordered the arrest of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during the UPA government’s term.

Swamy wrote on X, “Given that P. Chidambaram, the then Home Minister of Manmohan Singh’s Govt (2004–2014), the direction by him to arrest Dr. Mohan Bhagwat RSS Sarsanghchalak on fake issue and probably thereafter to have him disappeared, proves that Chidambaram needs to be arrested and interrogated.”

Ex-ATS Officer Claims Instructions to Arrest RSS Chief

Retired police officer Mehiboob Mujawar, who served in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), alleged that he received orders to arrest Mohan Bhagwat during the investigation into the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Mujawar made the claim while addressing an event in Solapur after a special NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the case, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. He said the direction was part of a plan to establish the theory of “saffron terror” through a politically motivated investigation.

Former Officer Calls ATS Probe Fabricated

Mujawar stated that the ATS fabricated many parts of the investigation. “The court’s decision has undone the fake things done by the ATS during the investigation,” he said. He claimed political pressure influenced the investigation and that the aim was to falsely implicate specific ideological groups. While the ATS initially handled the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe. He reiterated that the orders given to him had no legal or moral ground.

Mujawar Names Senior Officer, Says Orders Were Confidential

The former officer said he worked on the Malegaon blast case that took place on September 29, 2008, in which six people died and 101 were injured. He claimed he received confidential instructions to arrest people including Ram Kalsangra, Sandip Dange, Dilip Patidar, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. “I cannot say what investigation the ATS did then and why. But I was given some confidential orders… All these orders were not such that one could follow them,” he said, naming a senior officer involved in the probe.

Officer Refused Orders, Faced False Charges

Mujawar said he refused to carry out the orders because they were “horrific” and against the truth. “It was beyond my capacity to apprehend a towering personality like Mohan Bhagwat,” he said. After he refused, authorities filed a false case against him, which he claimed ended his four-decade-long career. “There was no saffron terrorism. Everything was fake,” Mujawar stated. He also said he possessed documentary proof to support his claims and wanted to bring the truth to light.

Nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast, a special NIA court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Purohit. The court ruled that there was “no reliable and cogent evidence” to convict them. Special Judge A.K. Lahoti noted multiple flaws in the investigation and prosecution. He said the accused deserved the benefit of the doubt as the evidence presented failed to establish their guilt.

