Home > India > Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil passed away.

Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur today. (Photo: X)
Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur today. (Photo: X)

Published: December 12, 2025 08:23:22 IST

Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur today.

He was a prominent figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long tenure in public service.

(This is a breaking news story..more details are awaited)

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 8:23 AM IST
Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away
Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away
Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away
Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

