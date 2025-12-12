Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur today.

He was a prominent figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long tenure in public service.

#WATCH | Latur, Maharashtra: Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur today (Visuals from his residence in Latur) pic.twitter.com/C1SPaTAatf — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025

(This is a breaking news story..more details are awaited)