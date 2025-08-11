Four Bills Passed On 16th Day Of The Monsoon Parliament Session 2025, What Are They ?

Lok Sabha Clears Income Tax Bill, 2025

It is on the 16th day of the Monsoon Parliament Session 2025, the Lok Sabha finally passed its first bill – the modified Income Tax Bill, 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the revised bill after accepting most recommendations from the Select Committee. The new legislation aims to consolidate and amend laws related to income tax, replacing the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Once the Rajya Sabha approves it, the bill will go to the President for assent. The bill also includes stakeholder suggestions to ensure that the legal language reflects the intended meaning accurately.

National Sports Governance Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha passed the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calling it the “single biggest reform in Indian sports since independence.” The bill sets up a National Sports Board to monitor and regulate National Sports Federations. It also introduces a National Sports Tribunal to resolve disputes involving federations and athletes.

The legislation aims to improve governance, accountability, and transparency in sports bodies ahead of India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. The bill also modifies the age limit for sports administrators under certain conditions.

National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Approved

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, also passed in the Lok Sabha. It incorporates changes requested by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to ensure compliance with global anti-doping rules. The amended law retains the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports but removes its powers to oversee or direct the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), ensuring the agency’s operational independence.

The bill strengthens India’s anti-doping framework and aims to maintain fairness and integrity in sports by preventing the use of banned substances and methods by athletes.

Parliament Approves The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, with a voice vote. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on August 6.

The Bill was passed in the Upper House amid an Opposition walkout as they had been protesting and demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Merchant Shipping Bill seeks to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties, among others, as per the objective of the bill.

The bill will now be sent to the President. After the President’s nod, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, will become an act.

Opposition Absent During Passage of Bills

Most opposition leaders were not present in the House during the introduction of the bills, as police detained them while they marched towards the Election Commission against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged voter data manipulation. Two MPs participated in the debate and supported the sports governance bill before the opposition members returned to raise slogans. The Lok Sabha passed both bills by a voice vote amid the noise. The House adjourned until 4 p.m. after the passage of the bills.

Must Read: Lok Sabha Passes Sports Bill And Anti- Doping Bill, Opposition Absent While The Bill Passed