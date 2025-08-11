LIVE TV
Home > India > Lok Sabha Passes Sports Bill And Anti- Doping Bill, Opposition Absent While The Bill Passed

What is National Sports Governance Bill?: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introducing major reforms in sports administration. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called the legislation the “single biggest reform in Indian sports since independence.”

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 11, 2025 17:00:00 IST

What is National Sports Governance Bill?: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calling it the “single biggest reform in Indian sports since independence.” The House also passed the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, when it reconvened at 2 p.m. after an early adjournment due to opposition protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Mandaviya said, “This is the single biggest reform in sports since independence. This bill will ensure accountability, justice, and best governance in sports federations.”

Opposition Absent During Passage of Bills

Most opposition leaders were not present in the House during the introduction of the bills, as police detained them while they marched towards the Election Commission against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged voter data manipulation. Two MPs participated in the debate and supported the sports governance bill before the opposition members returned to raise slogans. The Lok Sabha passed both bills by a voice vote amid the noise. The House adjourned until 4 p.m. after the passage of the bills.

Committee Chair Sought Detailed Examination of Sports Bill

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Sports, Digvijaya Singh, urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the National Sports Governance Bill to the committee for detailed examination before its passage. Presenting the timeline of the bill’s journey, Mandaviya said, “Efforts have been made since 1975, and in 1985, we had the first draft. But sports were also politicised for personal gains… In 2011, we had a National Sports Code. Another effort was made to turn it into a bill, but it did not reach Parliament.”

Key Provisions in National Sports Governance Bill

The National Sports Governance Bill establishes a National Sports Board (NSB) to enforce accountability in National Sports Federations (NSFs). NSFs must secure NSB recognition to access central government funding. The NSB can de-recognise any national body failing to conduct Executive Committee elections or committing serious election irregularities. Failure to publish audited accounts or misuse of public funds can also lead to action, but the NSB must consult the relevant international body before acting. The bill also creates a National Sports Tribunal to settle disputes involving federations and athletes.

Changes to Age Limit and RTI Coverage

The bill allows administrators aged 70 to 75 to contest elections if international federation rules permit, relaxing the earlier national cap of 70 years. It brings all recognised national sports bodies under the Right to Information (RTI) Act if they receive government funding or support. This amendment gives partial exemption to the BCCI, which has opposed full RTI coverage, as it does not depend directly on government funding. Mandaviya said the reforms aim to create a “transparent, accountable, and world-class sports ecosystem” ahead of India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics.

National Anti-Doping Bill Amended After WADA Objections

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, incorporates changes sought by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). WADA had objected to provisions in the 2022 Act that allowed a government-appointed National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports to oversee the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The amended bill retains the Board but removes its powers to direct or oversee NADA, ensuring the agency’s “operational independence.” The bill aims to meet WADA compliance requirements and strengthen India’s anti-doping framework.

