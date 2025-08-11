LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > Income Tax Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha, Here’s What Has Changed

Income Tax Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha, Here’s What Has Changed

The new Income Tax Bill, 2025, seeks to replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961, by consolidating and amending all related laws. Lawmakers debated the provisions before passing the revised bill. The government said it included stakeholder feedback to ensure the proposed law accurately reflects its intended meaning.

Nirmala Sitharaman In Lok Sabha
Nirmala Sitharaman In Lok Sabha

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 11, 2025 16:43:12 IST

The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon passed the modified Income Tax Bill, 2025, along with the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Members approved the Income Tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025, shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the revised version. The House passed the legislation to consolidate and amend income tax laws, replacing the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Following the passage of the bill, the Lok Sabha adjourned for the day. The legislation now awaits approval from the Rajya Sabha before seeking the President’s assent.

Finance Minister Introduces Revised Bill With Committee Recommendations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the modified Income Tax Bill in the Lok Sabha after incorporating most of the Select Committee’s recommendations. “Almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee have been accepted by the government. In addition, suggestions have been received from stakeholders about changes that would convey the proposed legal meaning more accurately,” stated the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

The revised legislation aims to simplify tax laws and improve clarity in legal interpretation.

Bill to Replace Income Tax Act, 1961

The new Income Tax Bill, 2025, seeks to replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961, by consolidating and amending all related laws. Lawmakers debated the provisions before passing the revised bill. The government said it included stakeholder feedback to ensure the proposed law accurately reflects its intended meaning. Once passed by the Rajya Sabha, the bill will be sent to the President for approval, completing the legislative process.

Must Read: Not Political, But Its Fight To Save Democracy’: Rahul Gandhi Thanks His Fellow MPs In Vote Chori Protest

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Income Tax Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha, Here’s What Has Changed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Income Tax Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha, Here’s What Has Changed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Income Tax Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha, Here’s What Has Changed
Income Tax Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha, Here’s What Has Changed
Income Tax Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha, Here’s What Has Changed
Income Tax Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha, Here’s What Has Changed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?