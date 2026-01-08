LIVE TV
From Marathi Manoos to the Margins: A Hard Look at How Mumbai Slipped Away From Its Original Inhabitants

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, came into existence through the struggle of Marathi-speaking people and the sacrifice of 106 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. Yet today, serious questions are being raised about the very existence and future of the Marathi community in the city they helped shape. This concern has become increasingly prominent among ordinary Marathi citizens.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2026 15:44:04 IST

From Marathi Manoos to the Margins: A Hard Look at How Mumbai Slipped Away From Its Original Inhabitants

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, came into existence through the struggle of Marathi-speaking people and the sacrifice of 106 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. Yet today, serious questions are being raised about the very existence and future of the Marathi community in the city they helped shape. This concern has become increasingly prominent among ordinary Marathi citizens.

For nearly 25 to 30 years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was governed by the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The central question now being openly asked is: Did the Marathi community progress during this period, or did its condition worsen?

From Girgaon to Glass Towers: Mumbai’s Changing Face

There was a time when areas like Lalbaug, Parel, Sewri, Dadar, and Girgaon were considered the heart of Mumbai. These neighbourhoods were built on the sweat of mill workers and deeply rooted in Marathi culture. However, over the past two-and-a-half decades, these areas have undergone rapid “cosmopolitan” redevelopment. Silent mill chimneys have been replaced by towering glass buildings.

The most severe consequence of this transformation has been borne by the Marathi community. While the then municipal leadership under Uddhav Thackeray promised that “Marathi people would get homes right there” during mill redevelopment and tower construction, the reality turned out to be very different.

Displacement of the Marathi Resident

Whether it was housing for mill workers or redevelopment projects, Marathi families were gradually pushed out of South and Central Mumbai. Many were forced to relocate to distant suburbs such as Virar, Karjat, Kasara, and Badlapur. The uncomfortable truth is that the very “Marathi manoos” in whose name politics was conducted is slowly disappearing from Mumbai’s map.

Economic Empowerment: Where Are the Marathi Contractors?

The progress of any community depends directly on its economic empowerment. The BMC’s annual budget today exceeds ₹50,000 crore, and over the last 25 years, spending has run into lakhs of crores. This raises a critical question: How many Marathi entrepreneurs or contractors truly emerged from this massive financial ecosystem?

There are allegations that tender processes for roads, drainage cleaning, and bridge construction prioritised the interests of a select group of wealthy contractors rather than local Marathi youth or businesses. If the civic body was truly run for Marathi interests, why are Marathi names absent from the list of Mumbai’s richest contractors today?

Restricted to Small Businesses

Researchers and observers argue that during Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure, the Marathi community was largely confined to small-scale businesses such as vada pav and bhaji stalls, while control over larger economic opportunities remained with powerful groups. This imbalance, critics say, stunted long-term economic growth for the community.

Emotional Slogans vs Ground Reality

Slogans like “Marathi Manoos,” “Marathi Asmita,” and “Attack on Mumbai” have always been powerful electoral tools for the Shiv Sena. However, critics now argue that while these slogans worked during elections, they failed to translate into tangible opportunities when the party was in power.

Decline of Marathi Education

The deterioration of Marathi-medium schools is cited as a stark example. Municipal Marathi schools shut down or saw declining enrolment, while private English-medium schools flourished. Critics allege that instead of genuinely strengthening Marathi education or securing classical language status with substance, the language was often reduced to a tool for electoral gain.

The Daily Struggle: Virar–Badlapur Commute

Today, many Marathi residents working in Mumbai spend four to five hours daily commuting by train from Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts. They serve the city, yet the dream of living in Mumbai has faded for them. Critics say the civic administration failed to implement any concrete affordable housing policy. Redevelopment benefitted builders, while original Marathi residents were pushed out under the pretext of “maintenance” issues.

Election Season and Changing Equations

As BMC elections approach once again, and fears of losing power grow, claims of being the “protector of the Marathi manoos” have resurfaced. But the key question remains: Will voters be swayed by old promises this time?

Marathi families who supported Shiv Sena for generations are now demanding answers—about their children’s future, employment opportunities, and their right to housing in the city.

Beyond Emotions: A Demand for Accountability

Political analysts suggest that despite claims of improving infrastructure and beautifying Mumbai during 25 years in power, Uddhav Thackeray failed to ensure holistic progress for the Marathi community. Increasingly, Marathi youth are voicing a clear sentiment: emotional speeches do not put food on the table.

Declining Marathi Population: A Political Failure

Allegations of commissions and personal gains have further eroded trust. The declining percentage of Marathi residents in Mumbai is not just a statistic—it is seen as evidence of a major political failure. Despite asserting rights over Mumbai, the Marathi community has not achieved the status or security it expected in its own city.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 3:44 PM IST
Tags: maharashtra Maharashtra Government Marathi

From Marathi Manoos to the Margins: A Hard Look at How Mumbai Slipped Away From Its Original Inhabitants

