Home > India > From Screen to Stage: Neha Dhupia Redefines Motherhood at We Women Want Conclave

At the We Women Want Conclave 2025, Neha Dhupia shared her journey from actor to advocate, highlighting her work on maternal health, motherhood, and empowering real conversations. Through her initiative Freedom to Feed, she continues to break taboos and inspire women across the globe.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 7, 2025 22:02:33 IST

At the NewsX We Women Want  Conclave 2025, award-winning actor Neha Dhupia opened up about her life beyond the limelight. From winning a beauty pageant to starring in Bollywood, and now helming meaningful conversations on parenting and womanhood, Neha’s journey is both inspiring and relatable.

She modestly calls her career a series of “punts,” choosing roles that resonate with her current phase in life. What drives her today isn’t fame, but purpose — whether through hosting candid talk shows or amplifying women’s voices.

From Glamour to Grounded: A Journey of Transformation

Neha’s transition into advocacy started organically. Her experiences as a mother and professional in a fast-paced industry made her realize the power of sharing authentic stories. “I’m not trying to be a boss lady,” she said with a laugh. “I’m multitasking, taking orders, and doing all the dirty work too.”

Despite the pressure that comes with titles like “empowered woman,” she remains grounded. “I feel I’ve done very little,” she admitted, upon receiving the NewsX Excellence Award for Empowering Women. “But it does encourage me to keep going.”

Redefining Empowerment Through Honest Conversations

Neha’s initiative, Freedom to Feed, started when her daughter was nine months old. Its aim? To normalize breastfeeding and speak openly about maternal health and postpartum struggles. “It’s not about me working for women; it’s women working for themselves,” she says. Her platform has become a safe space where mothers, from celebrities like Bipasha Basu to everyday women, share raw and real experiences. These conversations spark connection, support, and most importantly — change. “It’s amazing what a real conversation can do,” she reflected.

The Motherhood Lens: A New Way of Seeing Life

has reshaped Neha’s perspective. With a three-year-old and a six-year-old at home, her decisions—personal and professional—now stem from a place of stability and love. “I’ve learned patience, balance, and the art of not sweating the small stuff,” she shared. Her children have become her compass, helping her navigate choices, calm anxiety, and inspire values like consent from a young age.

She credits her strength to her mother and cherishes time with family above all. Her new mantra? “Take holidays and spend time with your family.”

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave: How Three Women Are Redefining Northeast India

