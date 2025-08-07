We Women Want Conclave: How Three Women Are Redefining Northeast India

IAS officer Puja Elangbam, conservationist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, and filmmaker Reema Das are breaking barriers and bringing stories from Northeast India into the national spotlight. Speaking at the We Women Want 2025 event, the three women shared deeply personal stories of struggle, courage, and transformation.

Each of them comes from a unique background: public service, wildlife activism, and independent filmmaking—but they are united by a common thread: a passion for creating impact in their communities.

Their journeys also confront persistent misconceptions about the Northeast and demonstrate how deeply rooted cultural identity can coexist with modern aspirations.

Puja Elangbam: Finding Purpose in Public Service

IAS officer Puja Elangbam, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Manipur, shared her emotional journey into civil services—one inspired by her IPS officer father. “Seeing my father serve made me realize the power of public duty,” she said. Her choice to return to her roots in Manipur, despite societal skepticism about her age and gender, reflected her resilience. “As a woman, I felt I had to work twice as hard to prove my worth,” she stated. Serving in a conflict-prone state, Puja faced heartbreaking challenges, particularly witnessing communal violence and displacement. Yet, she remains hopeful: “Women with small children are starting afresh. Their strength gives me the drive to keep working.”

Dr. Purnima Devi Barman: The Mother of the Hargila Army

Wildlife conservationist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman has become synonymous with the greater adjutant stork, locally known as Hargila. Rejecting her personal identity for the bird’s cause, she passionately said, “Forget my name. Call me Hargila.” What began with a few homemakers has now grown into an army of over 20,000 women conservationists. “These women, once mocked for saving a ‘bad omen’ bird, are now weaving, stitching, and singing for its survival,” she shared. Dr. Barman’s efforts have blended conservation with Assamese culture, celebrating baby showers and even weddings for Hargila birds. “Our passion became fashion, and conservation became tradition,” she proudly stated.

Rima Das: Filmmaking as a Quest for Identity

National award-winning filmmaker Rima Das recounted her journey from Assam to Mumbai, describing it as a cultural shock. “People often asked if I was from Nepal or China. That lack of belonging hurt,” she said. Initially aspiring to act, Rima found solace in storytelling through cinema. “Love and passion guided me. I began making films with villagers and children back home,” she explained. Her films, including Village Rockstars, not only won acclaim but also helped place Northeast India firmly on the cinematic map. “Now, I don’t feel invisible—I feel Indian, seen and heard,” she said, beaming.

Owning the Narrative: A Message for Future Generations

In closing, Puja Elangbam emphasized the need for young women in the Northeast to find their voices and own their narratives. “We need to stop trying to mimic others and embrace our roots,” she said. Pointing to filmmakers like Rima Das and regional writers and poets, she encouraged women to share their stories through any medium—literature, film, or grassroots activism. “Be proud of your Northeastern identity. Don’t assimilate to the point of erasing it,” she urged.

Together, these three trailblazing women showed that whether through governance, conservation, or cinema, Northeast India’s daughters are rewriting the national narrative.

