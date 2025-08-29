LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities

From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities

India’s military satellites, including RISAT-2, Cartosat-2, Cartosat-2A, HySIS, GSAT-7, and EMISAT, provide critical support in surveillance, reconnaissance, communication, and electronic intelligence. They enhance border monitoring, naval communication, and electronic warfare capabilities, giving India a strategic edge in defense and national security.

From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities

Published By: Shubhi
Published: August 29, 2025 12:37:21 IST

India has been developing its military satellite capabilities steadily, improving national defense, surveillance, and communication. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is responsible for launching these satellites, which are also increasingly important to national security as they allow for border patrol to prevent illegal entry of terrorists and to provide different levels of military communication systems, which are extremely important to future military capabilities.

RISAT-2: All-Weather Surveillance

Radar Imaging Satellite (RISAT-2) uses superior radar imaging, allowing surveillance both day and night, in all-weather conditions. It is critical for tracking terrorist activities, observing infiltration along borders, and using it in disaster response and recovery operations management mitigation.

Cartosat Series: High-Resolution Reconnaissance

Cartosat-2 and Cartosat-2A are two satellites that employ high-resolution imaging for a variety of uses, including cartographic mapping, urban development, and military reconnaissance purposes. These provide defense forces the ability to monitor an enemy’s entire infrastructure and movement across borders.

HySIS: Advanced Spectral Imaging

The Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite (HySIS) is capable of obtaining imagery in multiple spectral bands, which allows for precision identification of surface objects. It has applications for environmental monitoring, but may also have value in defense surveillance applications.

GSAT-7: Naval Communication Backbone

GSAT-7, or “Rukmini,” is a dedicated communication satellite for the Indian Navy. Specifically designed to connect ships, submarines, and aircraft, GSAT-7 improves communication in the Indian Ocean and enhances Indian maritime security.

EMISAT: Electronic Signals Intelligence 

Operational since 2019, EMISAT is designed to collect electronic signals intelligence (ELINT). This satellite can detect the enemies’ radar systems and communication signals. This is an invaluable asset to giving India the upper hand in modern defense and electronic warfare. 

The combination of these three satellites provides a formidable surveillance and communication network to the Indian armed forces. The satellite provides real-time monitoring and provides intelligence and secured communication, and this puts India in a better position to defend and establish itself as an emerging space power that is committed to national security.

Tags: Cartosat-2Cartosat-2AEMISATGSAT-7 RukminiHySIS satelliteIndia space securityIndian defense space programIndian military satellitesISRO defense satellitesRISAT-2

RELATED News

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya KR-721 Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Hurry Up: Only Two Days Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities
From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities
From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities
From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?