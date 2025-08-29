From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities

India has been developing its military satellite capabilities steadily, improving national defense, surveillance, and communication. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is responsible for launching these satellites, which are also increasingly important to national security as they allow for border patrol to prevent illegal entry of terrorists and to provide different levels of military communication systems, which are extremely important to future military capabilities.

RISAT-2: All-Weather Surveillance

Radar Imaging Satellite (RISAT-2) uses superior radar imaging, allowing surveillance both day and night, in all-weather conditions. It is critical for tracking terrorist activities, observing infiltration along borders, and using it in disaster response and recovery operations management mitigation.

Cartosat Series: High-Resolution Reconnaissance

Cartosat-2 and Cartosat-2A are two satellites that employ high-resolution imaging for a variety of uses, including cartographic mapping, urban development, and military reconnaissance purposes. These provide defense forces the ability to monitor an enemy’s entire infrastructure and movement across borders.

HySIS: Advanced Spectral Imaging

The Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite (HySIS) is capable of obtaining imagery in multiple spectral bands, which allows for precision identification of surface objects. It has applications for environmental monitoring, but may also have value in defense surveillance applications.

GSAT-7: Naval Communication Backbone

GSAT-7, or “Rukmini,” is a dedicated communication satellite for the Indian Navy. Specifically designed to connect ships, submarines, and aircraft, GSAT-7 improves communication in the Indian Ocean and enhances Indian maritime security.

EMISAT: Electronic Signals Intelligence

Operational since 2019, EMISAT is designed to collect electronic signals intelligence (ELINT). This satellite can detect the enemies’ radar systems and communication signals. This is an invaluable asset to giving India the upper hand in modern defense and electronic warfare.

The combination of these three satellites provides a formidable surveillance and communication network to the Indian armed forces. The satellite provides real-time monitoring and provides intelligence and secured communication, and this puts India in a better position to defend and establish itself as an emerging space power that is committed to national security.